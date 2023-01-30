ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Jacky Vike lands brand ambassadorial job

Amos Robi

Congratulations Awinja

Actress and content creator Jacky Vike popularly known as Awinja Nyamwalo has landed an ambassadorial job.

Awinja has been appointed the brand ambassador for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by the ministry of health. Awinja announced the news of her new appointment on the day the world is marking the day for neglected tropical diseases.

“Ladies and Gentlemen I give you the new Brand Ambassador for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) It was such an honour to get this role the same day we are Celebrating world day for NTDs. Thank you @moh_kenya for the opportunity to serve the community,” Awinja said.

READ: Actress Awinja claps back at critic who tried to attack her [Screenshot]

Awinja said she would use her talent to push the agenda that she has been mandated with.

"We all know that comedy and art bring people together and that is what I will be basically doing, I will be pushing the agenda through my craft," she remarked.

Neglected tropical diseases are called 'neglected' because they generally affect developing countries and historically have not received as much attention as other diseases.

They tend to thrive in developing regions of the world, where clean water supply, sanitation, and access to health care services are scarce.

Examples of NTDs include Buruli Ulcer, Chagas Disease, Cysticercosis, Dengue Fever and Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease).

Before venturing into content creation, Awinja was part of the cast in the show 'Papa Shirandula' which aired on Citizen TV.

READ: Papa Shiradula’s widow in tears as Jalang’o offer to pay daughter's school fee

The end of the show saw Awinja who had already built her name in the art space utilize the online space to create content alongside other creatives and is today among the biggest creatives in the country.

Awinja's growth has seen her land deals with many big brands.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Actress Jacky Vike lands brand ambassadorial job

