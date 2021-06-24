Wild reactions as Jemutai & Baby Daddy Pro. Hamo announce joint Show

On Wednesday, the two put up posters announcing that on Friday, 10am, they will be together on a show called Bold and Candid, that will air on Jemutai’s YouTube Channel.

The announcement got many talking, with everyone trying hard for his or her opinion to be heard.

A section felt cheated by the comedians, following their public fallout, a few weeks ago, while others said that people should learn to mind their own business whenever couples are ‘fighting’.

Appearing on Jalang’o TV, Pro. Hamo said he and Jemutai would get "raw and candid" about the issues which led the mother of his children to call him a deadbeat dad.

"It's a series, because one of the things that have helped me is being an honest man... Before I put up that apology, I had gone home and spoken to my first wife. I admitted that I was on the wrong but I pleaded with her for the sake of the children I have with Jemutai. Because those are the people who could one day do to her what Kirima's children did to him - throwing her out of the family home.” Said Hamo.

During the Interview, he also confirmed that they are still an item despite their public fallout.

He categorically stated that he and the mother of his two children are still going strong and he still spends nights at her residence in Kitengela.

"Ningeongea mbaya, ingekuwa ngumu kurudi kuongea na Jemutai, unadhani angeniskiza kama ningempahsa huko nje? Hiyo ni tabia mbaya. Kupashana tunapashana tukiwa peke yetu!

"(Do you think it would have been easy for me to go back to Jemutai if I had responded to her complaint publicly? That's disrespectful. We have our arguments in private)" Hamo stated

Jemutai and Hamo Pulse Live Kenya

Hamo insisted that he is "the man of the house" adding that despite the public squabble, he still considers his relationship with Jemutai as solid.

"I told her that I also have dirt on her that I could easily post on social media but I asked her how that would be beneficial to us. Would we have been able to sit together after that and talk?

"I love her very much," Hamo stated, which prompted Jalang'o to ask: "Umerudi ukalala kwake nyumbani kweli?"

To which Prof Hamo answered: "Kwake ama kwangu? Hata ukitoroka na wewe bado ndio unalipa hiyo nyumba...

Reactions

realdanieljuma “Haki nyinyi ni kama mulitubeba ufala😂”

chege_mathegi “Mambo ya watu hulala Duvet moja.......😂😂”

xavifrederick “Vile unatafta mimba tunakuona 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

shirley.nestor ‘Ile design watu wanajua kusaka doo wueh”

j_a_p_h_i_t_h_a “Mambo ya watu wawili wamenyambiana wachana nayo...😂”

i_am_me_she “Honestly handle your home issues privately! Kids are involved!!! Don’t come back crying again ukipata ball ya 3”

sonnie_nganga “Hapa mlitubeba lakini Mungu ni mweeeema”

amwaki97 “Hehe kenyans this was just business”

gladgladu “Am just disappointed na women 😢😢 any way minding my business”

aukobenter “Wewe nawee ,after tumekuhurumia kooooooote umerudi Kwa huyu Oreo 😂😂😂😂😂😂. These genders don't change oooooh tutakungojea Tu huku Instagram kikiumana”

winnie_cheruto “Heri mimi nlisema tu pole chemu.. Sasa ona watu walichocha. Mnaskiaje sai.. Ati ooh leave him.. Ooh.. mtaambia nini watu.. 😂😢”

wangariverah “🤣🤣🤣🤣lkn wakenya mko na ujinga mingi furaha yenu nikuona wamewachana jemutai and hamo am happy for you guys”