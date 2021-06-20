Fans go ham on Jemutai over her message to Prof.Hamo on Father's Day

In April, Jemutai’s relationship with Hamo came to the limelight, after she asked Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers, in order to be able to provide for her kids and pay rent.

“My name is Jemutai and I am comedian and a mother of two. I am a single mother and life is becoming even harder every day. I have lots of rent arrears. I have no other choice so I am selling my Facebook account to anyone in business, it has over 850K followers…it goes for 2Bob per follower. I want to be able to start business and take care of my kids,” said Jemutai.

“Yes he is, we have two kids together…he doesn’t support his kids at all,” added Jemutai.

However today Jemutai has celebrated him while helping him push his new song that Hamo released on Father’s Day morning.

“Happy father's Day and congratulations on your new song, msanii amejitolea Hamo The Proffessor. Guys click on the link below to watch the song,” wrote Jemutai.

However, many have shared their opinions on Jemutai’s post saying that she shouldn't have forgiven Hamo.

Fan Reactions

Prince Nduti: "It will end in premium tears. Happy Father's day to all responsible men."

Charlotte Mukai: "From kuanikana to happy fathers day...enyewe earth is hard.lemme mind my own business"

Lazima Kieleweke: "Third born loading."

Sk Ronny: "A father who ask for his children's DNA isn't a father to be celebrated. Hamo The Proffessor at one point neglected his own kids. He don't deserve this day as a man let him wait for mother's day there he will be promoted officially if and only if he repent his sins and be baptised by the holy ghost fire"

Faith Chepps: "And you almost sold me for only 2bob happy fathers day to all non orio dads."

Waizz Banoh: "A father who seeks for DNA in order to support his children..."

Davido Otieno: "Happy father's day to all single mothers, who are toiling hard day in day out, to cater for her family's needs.Only responsible, hardworking and loving fathers need to be celebrated today. Not deadbeat motherfuckers."

Justin Moi: "A father is the one who is responsible to his children. Never runs away from your own blood. We love people. Otherwise Happy fathers day Mr Oreo"

Alphonce Kungu: "I think it's high time for me to start minding my business and forgetting about the DNA thing....Happy father's day Prof"

Sharon C. Bett: "I will not wish him a happy father's day, but happy father's day to all responsible Daddies, those who never disappoint Jemutai Comedian never forget what this man told you when he was angry, he meant it. Never trust him like before"

Evelyne Mwangi: "A responsible father cannot ask for a DNA to his both children.... Meib he's a father not a dad... Happy fathers day"

Amdany Kebut Sirwoguy: "Daaaaamn! Kumbe story na oreo mbili ilkua advertisement? Guys, do not, I repeat, don't interfere in the affairs of two people who have shared a bed, worse enough those who have kids, utabaki kumbafu"