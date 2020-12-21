Comedian Timothy Kimani alias Njugush’s younger Brother Ngugi Ndegwa is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend Lily.

The colourful wedding ceremony that went down over the weekend was graced by family members and close friends.

Taking to social media, Njugush said that he is very proud of his younger brother for joining the marriage Institution.

The new couple in town Ngugi Ndegwa and Lily

“My dearest brother im so proud of you @ngugi_ndegwa_lepoete it was a beautiful day!!! Congratulations wewe na mtu wako!!!!

Suits by @ashoksunnysatoriale Also please admit it fits well😋😋 📷 @ess_touch_photography” reads Njuguh’s caption.

Sharing his wedding photo Ndegwa wrote; “God is great. 📸 @ess_touch_photography

Suit by @ashoksunnysatoriale”.

Njugush’s Brother Ngugi Ndegwa with his wife Lily

Following the nuptial, People from all walks of life took to social media to congratulate Ndegwa for officiating his relationship with Lily.

Just the other day when Ndegwa was turning a year older, Njugsuh penned down a powerful message that reads;

“Here is my younger n only brother and my only sibling in this world Ngugi Ndegwah lepoete. he turns a year older today. he always has my back… I promise to always have your back bro when you need me” “we gonna be okay bro. we will be fine. baddest poet i know. very articulate huyu kwetu ndie hutoa vote of thanks… jamaa ndio amekula vitabu kwetu proper. We thank god for your brilliant mind”

“Happy birthday to my only brother. i love you so much. may all you dreams come true…. he has a new book out ladies and gentlemen".

Comedian Njugush’s younger Brother Ngugi Ndegwa with his wife Lily

Congratulatory messages

celestinendinda “Well done👏👏👏”

tabby_thuku “So so happy for you Ngugi...congratulations 🔥👏👏😍”

kate_actress “CONGRATULATIONS @ngugi_ndegwa_lepoete may God bless your union 🙏”

judynyawira ‘Congratulations Ngugi & Lily!”

rowziewambuirowzie “Congratulations 👏👏. May God bless your union 🙏”

Njugush’s Brother Ngugi Ndegwa with his wife Lily

Njugush and Ngugi Ndegwa

brendahjons “Congrats bro😍”

luciah_chugi ‘Eeh ngumi ni jamo👊 ..congratulations 👏”

willy_iam_kiema “Congratulations bro 🔥🔥”