The List of winners of the Inaugural 2020 Africa Digital Influencer Awards (ADIA) is out and Comedian Crazy Kennar and Flaqo Raz are among the biggest winners after taking home two awards each.
Crazy Kennar who is the force behind the famous Tales of Crazy Kennar won in two categories that is; Comedian Influencer of the Year as well as Go Beyond Influencer of the year.
Flaqo aka Mama Otis scooped the Influencer of the Year Award and the Disruptor of the Year Award.
Blogger Edgar Obare won the People’s Choice Award, Eliud Kipchoge- Fitness Influencer of the Year, Betty Kyallo named as TV/Online Influencer of the year.
The award for the Content Creator of the Year went to Blessed Njugush, while singer Ben Cyco won the award for the Most Influential Podcast.
Africa Digital Influencer Awards are the first specialized online Influencer awards to be held in Africa, with the aim of promoting digital excellence and positive thinking in Africa .
The virtual event of announcing the winners was hosted by Chris Bitti (Founder) and Suzie Wokabi.
Reacting to his win Crazy Kennar wrote; "We are humbled and honored to have won in 2 categories @africadigitalleadership awards.Thank you all for your votes and above all we thank God.To all those who were nominated we are all winners💯 for making the country happy the whole of 2020! one love #tales_of_the_crazy_kennar”.
Full List of winners;
Fitness Influencer of the Year
Shiv Simani
Eveal Health & Fitness
Talia Oyando
Mitchell Adagala
Eliud Kipchoge- Winner
Health & Nutrition Influencer of the Year
Kaluhi’s Kitchen- Winner
Miss Mandii
Coach Roseanne
My planted Kitchen
The Roaming Chief
Chef Ali Mandhry
Woman Fashion Influencer of the Year
Fashionable step Mum
Miss Nyawi
Nancie Mwai
Style By Naomi
Wanjiru Njiru- Winner
Yasmin AF
Man Fashion Influencer of the Year
Kimanzi
Captain Vinie O
Chimano
The Dapper Brother
Gee Dufanda- Winner
Filbert Mkwiche
Newcomer of the Year
Elsa Majimbo
Flaqo Raz
Cartoon Comedian- Winner
Azziad Nasenya
Crazy Kennar
Abel Mutua
Social Good/Warrior Influencer of the Year
Digital Humanitarian
Janet Mbugua
Boniface Mwangi- Winner
Adelle Onyango
Githinji Gitahi
Wawira Njiru
TV/Online Influencer of the Year
Amina Abdi Rabar
Yovnne Okwara
Jeff Koinanage
Betty Kyalo- Winner
Jalang’o
Carol Radull
Man Lifestyle Influencer of the Year
Mulunda
Captain Vinie O
The Dapper Brother- Winner
Martin Kimathi
Sean Andrew
Manasseh Nyagah
Woman Lifestyle Influencer of the Year
Joy Kendi
Yummy Mummy
Maureen Waititu
Wambosha Maxine- Winner
Sharon Mundia
Foi Wamboi
Beauty Influencer of the Year
Joan Kinuthia- Winner
Dennis Karuri
Craving Yellow
Maureen Bandari
Creative Phil
Sharon K Mwangi
Content Creator of the Year
Henry Desagu
Alvan Love
Abel Mutua
Jaymo Ule Msee
Blessed Njugush- Winner
BikoZulu
Most Influential Podcast
Its Related I Promise
Legally Clueless
Living Truthfully
Paukwa Stories
The Mics are Open
The Cyco Podcast – Winner
Comedian Influencer of the Year
Cartoon Comedian
Crazy Kennar - Winner
Aunty Jemimah
Mammito Eunice
Flaqo Raz
Terence Creative
Best Use of Video
Joy Kendi- Why I love this Iron
Wakavinye- Philips Kettle
Jacky Vike – Tusker - Winner
Patricia Kihoro- My New Fridge
Wixx Mangutha- Rice and Shine
Disruptor of the Year
Flaqo Raz- Winner
Etic Omondi
Jalang’o
Cleaning the Airwaves
Azziad Nasenya
Go Beyond Influencer of the year
Patricia Okello
Wawira Njiru
Francis Amonde
Humphrey Kayange
Elsa Majimbo
Crazy Kennar- Winner
Influencer of the Year
Eric Omondi
Flaqo Raz- Winner
Elsa Majimbo
Jalang’o
Azziad
Joy Kendi
Most Influential Digital Leader
Bitange Ndemo
Mohammed Hersi- Winner
Christine Mungai
Ory Okollah Mwangi
Isis Nyong’o
Ali Hussein
People’s Choice Award
Edgar Obare-Winner
Eric omondi
Akothee
The Wajesus Family
The Bahatis