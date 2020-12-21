The List of winners of the Inaugural 2020 Africa Digital Influencer Awards (ADIA) is out and Comedian Crazy Kennar and Flaqo Raz are among the biggest winners after taking home two awards each.

Crazy Kennar who is the force behind the famous Tales of Crazy Kennar won in two categories that is; Comedian Influencer of the Year as well as Go Beyond Influencer of the year.

Flaqo aka Mama Otis scooped the Influencer of the Year Award and the Disruptor of the Year Award.

Blogger Edgar Obare won the People’s Choice Award, Eliud Kipchoge- Fitness Influencer of the Year, Betty Kyallo named as TV/Online Influencer of the year.

The award for the Content Creator of the Year went to Blessed Njugush, while singer Ben Cyco won the award for the Most Influential Podcast.

Africa Digital Influencer Awards are the first specialized online Influencer awards to be held in Africa, with the aim of promoting digital excellence and positive thinking in Africa .

The virtual event of announcing the winners was hosted by Chris Bitti (Founder) and Suzie Wokabi.

Reacting to his win Crazy Kennar wrote; "We are humbled and honored to have won in 2 categories @africadigitalleadership awards.Thank you all for your votes and above all we thank God.To all those who were nominated we are all winners💯 for making the country happy the whole of 2020! one love #tales_of_the_crazy_kennar”.

#ADIA20 Go Beyond Influencer of the Year Award nominees, Elsa Majimbo, Francis Amonde, Wawira Njiru and Crazy Kennar

Full List of winners;

Fitness Influencer of the Year

Shiv Simani

Eveal Health & Fitness

Talia Oyando

Mitchell Adagala

Eliud Kipchoge- Winner

Health & Nutrition Influencer of the Year

Kaluhi’s Kitchen- Winner

Miss Mandii

Coach Roseanne

My planted Kitchen

The Roaming Chief

Chef Ali Mandhry

Woman Fashion Influencer of the Year

Fashionable step Mum

Miss Nyawi

Nancie Mwai

Style By Naomi

Wanjiru Njiru- Winner

Yasmin AF

Man Fashion Influencer of the Year

Kimanzi

Captain Vinie O

Chimano

The Dapper Brother

Gee Dufanda- Winner

Filbert Mkwiche

Newcomer of the Year

Elsa Majimbo

Flaqo Raz

Cartoon Comedian- Winner

Azziad Nasenya

Crazy Kennar

Abel Mutua

Social Good/Warrior Influencer of the Year

Digital Humanitarian

Janet Mbugua

Boniface Mwangi- Winner

Adelle Onyango

Githinji Gitahi

Wawira Njiru

TV/Online Influencer of the Year

Amina Abdi Rabar

Yovnne Okwara

Jeff Koinanage

Betty Kyalo- Winner

Jalang’o

Carol Radull

Man Lifestyle Influencer of the Year

Mulunda

Captain Vinie O

The Dapper Brother- Winner

Martin Kimathi

Sean Andrew

Manasseh Nyagah

Woman Lifestyle Influencer of the Year

Joy Kendi

Yummy Mummy

Maureen Waititu

Wambosha Maxine- Winner

Sharon Mundia

Foi Wamboi

Beauty Influencer of the Year

Joan Kinuthia- Winner

Dennis Karuri

Craving Yellow

Maureen Bandari

Creative Phil

Sharon K Mwangi

Content Creator of the Year

Henry Desagu

Alvan Love

Abel Mutua

Jaymo Ule Msee

Blessed Njugush- Winner

BikoZulu

Most Influential Podcast

Its Related I Promise

Legally Clueless

Living Truthfully

Paukwa Stories

The Mics are Open

The Cyco Podcast – Winner

Comedian Influencer of the Year

Cartoon Comedian

Crazy Kennar - Winner

Aunty Jemimah

Mammito Eunice

Flaqo Raz

Terence Creative

Best Use of Video

Joy Kendi- Why I love this Iron

Wakavinye- Philips Kettle

Jacky Vike – Tusker - Winner

Patricia Kihoro- My New Fridge

Wixx Mangutha- Rice and Shine

Disruptor of the Year

Flaqo Raz- Winner

Etic Omondi

Jalang’o

Cleaning the Airwaves

Azziad Nasenya

Go Beyond Influencer of the year

Patricia Okello

Wawira Njiru

Francis Amonde

Humphrey Kayange

Elsa Majimbo

Crazy Kennar- Winner

Influencer of the Year

Eric Omondi

Flaqo Raz- Winner

Elsa Majimbo

Jalang’o

Azziad

Joy Kendi

Most Influential Digital Leader

Bitange Ndemo

Mohammed Hersi- Winner

Christine Mungai

Ory Okollah Mwangi

Isis Nyong’o

Ali Hussein

People’s Choice Award

Edgar Obare-Winner

Eric omondi

Akothee

The Wajesus Family

The Bahatis