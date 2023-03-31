Kenyan comedian speaks on his relationship with fallen Ghanian content creator

His sudden passing has left many in shock, including Kenyan comedian Pro Fate.

Pro Fate shared on his Instagram stories the chats he had with Ahuofe, revealing the close relationship the two shared. They often encouraged each other in their content creation categories, and it's evident from the messages they exchanged that they admired each other's work.

"Legend is gone, I can't imagine you left us broo Ahoufe,, seee weeehuuu," Pro Fate mourned Ahuofe's passing. His words are a poignant reminder of the impact that Ahuofe had on the world of comedy in just a few short months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Ahuofe's TikTok page has amassed over 4.1 million followers and over 41.3 million likes on his videos. His videos were a source of joy and entertainment for many, and his unique style of mimicking Tupac was an instant hit.

It is not clear what caused Ahuofe's untimely death, but his Instagram page confirmed the news with a Bible verse of 2nd Corinthians 5-8.

"We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord."

The loss of Ahuofe is a tragedy not only for his family and loved ones but for the entire comedy community. His talent and creativity will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on through his videos and the impact he had on those who knew him.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Pro Fate said in his tribute to Ahuofe, "till we meet again Ahoufe am glad to we chat together." The memories of their chats and the bond they shared will remain with Pro Fate and all those who had the privilege of knowing Ahuofe.