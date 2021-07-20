Comedian Prof. Hamo buys Baby Mama Jemutai a piece of land (Photos)

On Tuesday, the funnyman took to his social media pages to share photos of Jemutai holding the title deed to be their piece of land saying “I can build a house, you'll definitely make it a home”.

“I know we've been through alot but it's not how we start but how we finish that matters, it took time for you to believe that I wanted my family to be together and happy, it's still work in progress but this is a start. I can build a house, you'll definitely make it a home” wrote Professor Hamo.

Jemutai and Hamo buy their first piece of land Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, an excited Jemutai also put up photos, saying she is optimistic of putting up a home on the piece of land.

“See God🙏 Thank you 😊 my heart is full. Let's build a home” shared Jemutai.

The two have now officially joined the list of land owners in Kenya. The new progress has excited a good number of their fans who could not hide their excitement but shower them with congratulatory messages.