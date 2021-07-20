Churchill show comedian Professor Hamo has bought his Baby Mama Jemutai a piece of land, as they look forward to building a home together.
Comedian Prof. Hamo buys Baby Mama Jemutai a piece of land (Photos)
The two have now officially joined the list of land owners in Kenya
On Tuesday, the funnyman took to his social media pages to share photos of Jemutai holding the title deed to be their piece of land saying “I can build a house, you'll definitely make it a home”.
“I know we've been through alot but it's not how we start but how we finish that matters, it took time for you to believe that I wanted my family to be together and happy, it's still work in progress but this is a start. I can build a house, you'll definitely make it a home” wrote Professor Hamo.
On the other hand, an excited Jemutai also put up photos, saying she is optimistic of putting up a home on the piece of land.
“See God🙏 Thank you 😊 my heart is full. Let's build a home” shared Jemutai.
