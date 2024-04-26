Another Kenyan comedian appeals for Sh12M help from fans as chronic illness takes toll

She aims to collect at least Sh12 million to cover medical expenses related to her battle with Endometriosis.

Senjee's struggle with Endometriosis

Senjee has been grappling with Endometriosis, a medical condition characterized by severe menstrual pain and complications.

This condition has led to paralysis on the right side of her body every month during her menstrual cycle, causing some of her organs to fail.

To address her health challenges, Senjee urgently requires two surgeries, both of which are scheduled to take place in June in the United States.

The estimated cost of Senjee's treatment amounts to Sh12 million, prompting her to turn to the public for financial support.

Comedian Senjee: I'm scared and anxious

She acknowledges that Endometriosis has significantly impacted her well-being and recognises the importance of seeking a permanent solution to her health condition.

“Well, your strongest soldier is here. Endometriosis has won over me, sad but such is life. “I'm a little bit scared but mostly anxiety is doing a number on me... For those who've been following my journey since last year, it's been decided that I'll possibly undergo two surgeries scheduled in June that will take place in Atlanta Georgia," she wrote.

Expressing her vulnerability and determination, Senjee shared her journey of battling Endometriosis and emphasized the challenges she faces in creating content due to her frequent bouts of illness.

“I'm seeking financial help and mostly your prayers to get through this. Well, I'm scared but najifanya tu vile siogopi. Lately, I've been unable to create content because most of the time I'm sick, sometimes I just can't get out of bed and do anything. it's stressing me out but I'm holding on to hope because I know I'll emerge a winner..." she wrote.

Despite her fears and anxieties about the upcoming surgeries, Senjee remains resilient and optimistic, expressing gratitude for any assistance offered towards her treatment.

Senjee's battle with Endometriosis highlights the broader issue of women's health and the challenges faced by individuals living with this condition.