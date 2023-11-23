Content creator Llewellyn Ouya recalls how honesty cost him his job & lessons he learnt

As an Internal Auditor, Ouya had dedicated himself to the rigorous demands of the job, often putting in long hours from Monday to Saturday.

His responsibilities spanned across 10 branches of the company, overseeing transactions, conducting impromptu stock takes, and managing routine accounting duties.

According to Ouya his dedication and diligence were evident in the transformative changes he brought to the company within his first three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He implemented systems that curbed internal theft and streamlined reporting at the head office. However, the goodwill he had earned was quickly overshadowed, and he found himself facing a sudden termination.

Content creator Llewellyn Ouya Pulse Live Kenya

In an account of the dismissal, Ouya recalled a heated confrontation in the CEO's office, where insults were hurled at him.

The root cause of his termination became clear - Ouya had chosen integrity over compromise by siding with external auditors on the company's tax obligation. Despite the unjust treatment, Ouya maintained his composure and left without argument.

The aftermath of losing a job is often underestimated, and Ouya shed light on the emotional toll it took on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the adversity, he refused to succumb to despair. Reflecting on the experience, Ouya emphasised the importance of resilience.

"Many people have no idea what losing a job does to you. At first, you don't realize it but gradually it eats you up," Ouya said.

Content creator Llewellyn Ouya Pulse Live Kenya

Interestingly, Ouya discovered a silver lining in his termination. This unexpected turn of events served as a catalyst for positive change in his life.