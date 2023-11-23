The sports category has moved to a new website.

Content creator Llewellyn Ouya recalls how honesty cost him his job & lessons he learnt

Amos Robi

According to Ouya his dedication and diligence were evident in the transformative changes he brought to the company within his first three months.

Content creator Llewellyn Ouya
Content creator Llewellyn Ouya

In a bold relevation, content creator Lewellyn Ouya has narrated how he found himself unemployed after just two hours into his workday.

As an Internal Auditor, Ouya had dedicated himself to the rigorous demands of the job, often putting in long hours from Monday to Saturday.

His responsibilities spanned across 10 branches of the company, overseeing transactions, conducting impromptu stock takes, and managing routine accounting duties.

According to Ouya his dedication and diligence were evident in the transformative changes he brought to the company within his first three months.

He implemented systems that curbed internal theft and streamlined reporting at the head office. However, the goodwill he had earned was quickly overshadowed, and he found himself facing a sudden termination.

Content creator Llewellyn Ouya
Content creator Llewellyn Ouya Content creator Llewellyn Ouya Pulse Live Kenya

In an account of the dismissal, Ouya recalled a heated confrontation in the CEO's office, where insults were hurled at him.

The root cause of his termination became clear - Ouya had chosen integrity over compromise by siding with external auditors on the company's tax obligation. Despite the unjust treatment, Ouya maintained his composure and left without argument.

The aftermath of losing a job is often underestimated, and Ouya shed light on the emotional toll it took on him.

Despite the adversity, he refused to succumb to despair. Reflecting on the experience, Ouya emphasised the importance of resilience.

"Many people have no idea what losing a job does to you. At first, you don't realize it but gradually it eats you up," Ouya said.

Content creator Llewellyn Ouya
Content creator Llewellyn Ouya Content creator Llewellyn Ouya Pulse Live Kenya

Interestingly, Ouya discovered a silver lining in his termination. This unexpected turn of events served as a catalyst for positive change in his life.

Ouya's journey post-unemployment has been marked by resilience and determination. Despite previously earning 60k per month, he now commands a salary between 50k-100k for a one-minute brand video.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
