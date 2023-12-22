Crazy Kennar's girlfriend speaks for the first time after losing their son

Natalie Asewe, the girlfriend of comedian Crazy Kennar, has spoken out about the profound pain she is experiencing after the loss of their newborn son, just days before the comedian's highly anticipated country event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).
Crazy Kennar had initially shared the devastating news during his country event, revealing that his son had passed away just four days before the show.
On her Instagram page, Natalie shared the depth of her grief, expressing the unique agony of having carried and delivered a child she will never have the chance to raise. In her poignant words.
"They say there’s no greater pain than childbirth, but I disagree. The greatest pain in the world is carrying and delivering a child that you never get to raise.
"I don’t just grieve my son, I mourn never getting the chance to hear him cry, to hear him speak, teach him to walk and see him grow," she wrote on her Instagram.
Natalie continued to reflect on the missed moments with her son, expressing the pain of not hearing his cry, teaching him to walk, or witnessing his growth.
She vowed to miss him forever and acknowledged that every new day would unveil aspects of life that he would never experience.
"You were perfect in every way. An angel in the book of life wrote down my baby’s birth, then whispered as he closed the book 'too beautiful for this earth,'" she added, encapsulating the bittersweet beauty of her child's brief existence.
Despite the challenging circumstances, Kennar displayed resilience and strength, navigating both the preparations for the event and the grieving process.
Addressing the audience, Kennar urged compassion and kindness, emphasising the importance of checking in on one another.
He acknowledged the support he received from fans in his career and during this difficult time, stating, "Let’s be our brother’s keepers, let’s be our sister’s keepers, and let’s love one another."
The Happy Country show was a huge success with fans snapping all the tickets in the totally sold-out event that went down on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
