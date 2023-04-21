Cristiano Ronaldo, Davido & 5 other celebrities who lost Twitter blue badges

The blue verification badge on Twitter is a symbol of credibility and authenticity, indicating that an account is verified by Twitter as legitimate.

Losing the badge can be a significant blow to a celebrity's online presence and reputation, and it has become a hot topic of discussion in recent days.

Here is a list of celebrities who have lost the Twitter Blue

Diamond Platnumz

Zuchu

Wizkid

Davido

Cristiano Ronaldo

Larry Madowo

Carol Radull

The loss of the blue check mark has been attributed to changes in Twitter's verification process, which now requires accounts to meet a specific set of criteria to be eligible for verification.

These criteria include having an active subscription to Twitter Blue and meeting specific requirements related to the account's profile photo, display name, and activity on the platform.

While many celebrities have expressed disappointment and frustration over the loss of their verification badges, others see it as an opportunity to re-evaluate their social media strategies and focus on building more authentic and engaging connections with their followers.

Elon Musk recently begun charging $8 per month for verification through Twitter Blue.

This move has sparked controversy, with some critics arguing that it undermines the credibility of the verification process and creates an uneven playing field for those who cannot afford to pay for verification.

Larry Madowo joins list of unverified Twitter users

Larry informed his Twitter followers Thursday night that he had finally lost the badge

"Elon Musk finally removed our legacy verified blue checkmarks. This was fun! I have no plans to pay for Twitter Blue at this time. I’ve been verified since 2011 so it’s great to be regular again," he wrote on Instagram.

