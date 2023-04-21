The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cristiano Ronaldo, Davido & 5 other celebrities who lost Twitter blue badges

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of celebrities who have lost their Twitter Blue verification badge

Diamond Platnumz & Cristiano Ronaldo
Diamond Platnumz & Cristiano Ronaldo

A large number of celebrities have seen their Twitter verification badges disappear in recent weeks, with Twitter beginning the process on April 1st.

The blue verification badge on Twitter is a symbol of credibility and authenticity, indicating that an account is verified by Twitter as legitimate.

Losing the badge can be a significant blow to a celebrity's online presence and reputation, and it has become a hot topic of discussion in recent days.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz
READ: Larry Madowo & CNN reject charges for Twitter verification

Here is a list of celebrities who have lost the Twitter Blue

  • Diamond Platnumz
  • Zuchu
  • Wizkid
  • Davido
  • Cristiano Ronaldo 
  • Larry Madowo
  • Carol Radull

The loss of the blue check mark has been attributed to changes in Twitter's verification process, which now requires accounts to meet a specific set of criteria to be eligible for verification.

These criteria include having an active subscription to Twitter Blue and meeting specific requirements related to the account's profile photo, display name, and activity on the platform.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu

While many celebrities have expressed disappointment and frustration over the loss of their verification badges, others see it as an opportunity to re-evaluate their social media strategies and focus on building more authentic and engaging connections with their followers.

Elon Musk recently begun charging $8 per month for verification through Twitter Blue.

This move has sparked controversy, with some critics arguing that it undermines the credibility of the verification process and creates an uneven playing field for those who cannot afford to pay for verification.

Larry informed his Twitter followers Thursday night that he had finally lost the badge

"Elon Musk finally removed our legacy verified blue checkmarks. This was fun! I have no plans to pay for Twitter Blue at this time. I’ve been verified since 2011 so it’s great to be regular again," he wrote on Instagram.

CNN correspondent Larry Madowo
CNN correspondent Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo has decided to follow in the footsteps of other celebrities and decline to pay Twitter the fee of Sh1,060 for the verification badge.

