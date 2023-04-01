MCA Tricky humbled as he celebrates latest milestone in his career

The event saw the talented comedian who also doubles up as a radio host team up with multiple sponsors to deliver laughter to a receptive audience.

The comedian’s fans turned up in large numbers, showing him some love with the event totally sold-out.

Celebrating the achievement, the comedian took to social media declaring the event a huge success and teasing possible partners for future events with a post that read:

“Netflix , Showmax Shall we? A TRICKY COMEDY CIRCUIT WAS A BIIG SUCCESS , SOLD OUT manenos!! Glory to God !!”

He also appreciated his audience for the love writing:

“My amazing audience , may you never lack !! All my sponsors , may your business grow multiplicatively!! A TRICKY COMEDY CIRCUIT , CONNECTING AFRICA!! ”.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fans flooded MCA Tricky’s social media pages to celebrate and wish him well will Churchill Show host who is credited with discovering the raw talent in MCA, nurturing it and providing the budding entertainer with a platform, added his voice to the conversation writing:

“Well done!!Glory to God!!”.

In a subsequent reaction, MCA Tricky attributed the success to God writing:

"I think now God loves me more ! Thankyou God! Na nyinyi mafans wangu nyinyi , kila mtu akunywe soda kwa bill yangu"