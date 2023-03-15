MCA Tricky calls out Eddie Butita over ownership of his Sh5M Jaguar

Speaking to bloggers recently to promote his upcoming show, Tricky accused Butita of lying about the new car that he flaunted on his Instagram page.

"What did you say? Butita? Which car? There is no need for you to miss out on going to heaven, Butita, just because of a car. We will not use vehicles in heaven. Butita with a Sh5 million car! Even the car's engine won't come to life," Tricky responded to the bloggers who had asked him about the car.

However, Tricky added that Butita is a hard-working comedian who will one day be able to buy an expensive car. He also noted that it is easy to tell if someone has bought a Sh5 million car without having to inquire about it.

Tricky clarified that comedy can be a lucrative profession, depending on how an individual operates in the industry.

"Comedy pays well. But we want to take it to a higher level. People are still undermining artists, but they will come to understand what we do one day because I trust that we should be getting to the levels of earning from our art even if we are 50 years old.

"If you look at a comedian like Chris Rock, he is making money in his 50s. So it all depends on how you have packaged yourself for you to make money," he explained.

Tricky emphasized that good packaging of one's work is essential for earning money in the later stages of a career.

Kenyan artists who acquired cars recently

Many content creators and artists in Kenya have been purchasing expensive cars, proving that hard work pays off.

Comedian Vinnie Baite recently acquired a new Mazda shortly after landing a job at Milele FM. The comedian shared the achievement on his social media pages, writing, "New Baby just arrived."

Khaligraph Jones, also known as the OG, has several high-end cars in his yard, thanks to his successful music career.

He recently bought a Lexus LX 570, which is extremely expensive in Kenya, with prices ranging from Sh18 million to Sh22 million depending on the year of manufacture.