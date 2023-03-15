ADVERTISEMENT
MCA Tricky calls out Eddie Butita over ownership of his Sh5M Jaguar

Fabian Simiyu

Butita shared images of the Sh5 million Jaguar on his Instagram page

MCA Tricky (left) and Comedian Eddie Butita
Comedian MCA Tricky has revealed that the recent purchase of a Sh5 million Jaguar by his fellow comedian Eddie Butita is not actually owned by him.

Speaking to bloggers recently to promote his upcoming show, Tricky accused Butita of lying about the new car that he flaunted on his Instagram page.

"What did you say? Butita? Which car? There is no need for you to miss out on going to heaven, Butita, just because of a car. We will not use vehicles in heaven. Butita with a Sh5 million car! Even the car's engine won't come to life," Tricky responded to the bloggers who had asked him about the car.

Comedian Eddie Butita
However, Tricky added that Butita is a hard-working comedian who will one day be able to buy an expensive car. He also noted that it is easy to tell if someone has bought a Sh5 million car without having to inquire about it.

Tricky clarified that comedy can be a lucrative profession, depending on how an individual operates in the industry.

"Comedy pays well. But we want to take it to a higher level. People are still undermining artists, but they will come to understand what we do one day because I trust that we should be getting to the levels of earning from our art even if we are 50 years old.

"If you look at a comedian like Chris Rock, he is making money in his 50s. So it all depends on how you have packaged yourself for you to make money," he explained.

MCA Tricky
Tricky emphasized that good packaging of one's work is essential for earning money in the later stages of a career.

Many content creators and artists in Kenya have been purchasing expensive cars, proving that hard work pays off.

Comedian Vinnie Baite recently acquired a new Mazda shortly after landing a job at Milele FM. The comedian shared the achievement on his social media pages, writing, "New Baby just arrived."

Khaligraph Jones, also known as the OG, has several high-end cars in his yard, thanks to his successful music career.

Khaligraph Jones
READ: Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

He recently bought a Lexus LX 570, which is extremely expensive in Kenya, with prices ranging from Sh18 million to Sh22 million depending on the year of manufacture.

He purchased the car shortly after releasing a hit song featuring Harmonize from Tanzania.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
