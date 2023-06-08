Darassa shares family sacrifice that forced him to stay out of music for 7 years

Despite having released hits during his active period, Darassa disclosed that he took breaks to study the music landscape and, most importantly, to devote time to his young family.

During the interview, Darassa revealed that out of the ten years, he has been involved in music, he has only been actively present on stage, TV, and radio for three years, dedicating the other seven years primarily to raising his two children.

When Darassa initially emerged in the music industry, he took a deep dive into understanding its nuances and dynamics. In 2014, he finally released his first collection of music, collaborating with fellow artist Ben Pol on their debut single 'Sikati Tamaa.' This marked the beginning of Darassa's musical journey and set the stage for his subsequent career endeavours.

After a brief hiatus in 2015, during which he furthered his musical knowledge and devised new strategies, Darassa made a triumphant comeback in 2016. He soared to success with the release of 'Utanipenda,' a sensational song featuring Rich Mavoko. Shortly after, he dropped 'Muziki,' a chart-topping hit in collaboration with Ben Pol.

This track garnered substantial attention not only in Tanzania but also internationally, thanks to its captivating lines that instantly captivated listeners.

Since then, Darassa has continued to collaborate with a diverse array of artists, including Jux, Marioo, and Nameless, producing remarkable musical projects. Anthems such as 'Too Much' and 'Relax' have solidified his position as a respected and influential figure within the music industry.