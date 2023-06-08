The sports category has moved to a new website.

Darassa shares family sacrifice that forced him to stay out of music for 7 years

Amos Robi

Out of the ten years Darassa has spent in the entertainment industry, he has been actively involved in the music industry for only three years.

Darassa

In a recent interview on Wasafi FM, Tanzanian rapper Darassa, known by his real name Shariff Thabit Ramadhan, shed light on the reasons behind his extended hiatus from the music scene, which spanned over seven years.

Despite having released hits during his active period, Darassa disclosed that he took breaks to study the music landscape and, most importantly, to devote time to his young family.

During the interview, Darassa revealed that out of the ten years, he has been involved in music, he has only been actively present on stage, TV, and radio for three years, dedicating the other seven years primarily to raising his two children.

"Of the ten years I have been doing music, I have only been active on stage TV and radio for three years, the other seven years I have spent mostly raising my two children," Darassa said.

Tanzanian rapper Darassa

READ: Rapper Darasa resurfaces a year after disappearing mysteriously

When Darassa initially emerged in the music industry, he took a deep dive into understanding its nuances and dynamics. In 2014, he finally released his first collection of music, collaborating with fellow artist Ben Pol on their debut single 'Sikati Tamaa.' This marked the beginning of Darassa's musical journey and set the stage for his subsequent career endeavours.

After a brief hiatus in 2015, during which he furthered his musical knowledge and devised new strategies, Darassa made a triumphant comeback in 2016. He soared to success with the release of 'Utanipenda,' a sensational song featuring Rich Mavoko. Shortly after, he dropped 'Muziki,' a chart-topping hit in collaboration with Ben Pol.

This track garnered substantial attention not only in Tanzania but also internationally, thanks to its captivating lines that instantly captivated listeners.

Darassa

Since then, Darassa has continued to collaborate with a diverse array of artists, including Jux, Marioo, and Nameless, producing remarkable musical projects. Anthems such as 'Too Much' and 'Relax' have solidified his position as a respected and influential figure within the music industry.

Beyond his artistry, Darassa has ventured into talent management, establishing his own company called Classic Music Group (CMG) Management.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
