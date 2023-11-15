The sports category has moved to a new website.

Dating multiple women is a financial burden – Iyanya

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka, popularly known as Iyanya, recently expressed his views on romantic relationships and infidelity.

Speaking in a podcast with DoyinSola David in her popular segment “Doyin’s Corner, the 'Kukere' hitmaker shared his personal stance on cheating and commitment, emphasizing his preference for staying faithful to one woman.

Iyanya made it clear that he does not endorse cheating and explained that he believes in monogamy. One of the reasons he provided for his preference for a committed relationship is the financial aspect.

According to Iyanya, dating multiple women can be financially draining. He argued that managing relationships with several women requires a significant investment of time, effort, and resources.

In line with his practical outlook on life and relationships, he stated that maintaining one relationship can be costly enough, let alone juggling multiple partners.

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name Iyanya, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa, and is best known for his hit single "Kukere".

Dorcas Agambila
