Dating multiple women is a financial burden – Iyanya

Iyanya made it clear that he does not endorse cheating and explained that he believes in monogamy. One of the reasons he provided for his preference for a committed relationship is the financial aspect.

According to Iyanya, dating multiple women can be financially draining. He argued that managing relationships with several women requires a significant investment of time, effort, and resources.

In line with his practical outlook on life and relationships, he stated that maintaining one relationship can be costly enough, let alone juggling multiple partners.