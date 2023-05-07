David Osiany’s wife, Syombua fiercely defends him amid cheating claims

Syombua who recently went on vacation with her husband and daughter in Zanzibar posted a photo of the popular Spice Farm with a fan commenting on it, claiming that she is protecting Osiany.

The fan made unsubstantiated claims that the former CAS disrespects his wife only for her to still protect her man, "who doesn't respect her".

"Your man is disrespecting you in public haki women and still protecting him publicly aaaai! Taliban woman madam understanding ," wrote the fan.

The gospel show host did not allow the allegations to slide as she maturely took the fan head-on.

Symbua unleashed her wrath maturely as she tackled the fan who requested to unfollow her and not dictate how she lives her life.

"Please feel free to unfollow this Taliban woman and keep your unforgiving heart to yourself. You can’t dictate how I do my life." Syombua fired back.

The couple that has been sharing lovely photos of their vacation on social media became a trending topic after Maverick Aoko surfaced with cheating claims in which she alleged that the former CAS stepped out of his marriage for a romantic escapade with her.

Pulse Live Kenya

Maverick detailed their alleged escapades on social media, alleging that at as the Covid-19 pandemic raged on, the CAS found time to pop in at her Kawangware bedsitter for an extra-marital affair.

Vacation in Zanzibar after Maverick Aoko's cheating claims

Osiany and Syombua recently celebrated their anniversary, gushing over each other and declaring their endless love for each other with the mother of one asserting that the former CAS is hers and hers alone.

“MAY THE 5TH!...2015..Exactly 8yrs ago today at 11.40am live on air as we did #chapakazi on kenya's number one radio station, he popped the question, I said I do!..I STILL DO!Hii mali ni yangu; given by God, carried by his grace @davidosiany" Syombua wrote.

Osiany responded, professing his never-ending love for Syombua and noting that he would still choose her if he could turn back the hand of time.