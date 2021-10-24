RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

The former celebrity couple turned up for their son's second birthday party.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Nigerian music star Davido and his estranged fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland have been spotted together for the first time since their rumoured split.

The former power couple were spotted together at a party organised for their son, Ifeanyi, for his second birthday.

Despite the obvious uneasy tension between the estranged lovebirds, Davido and Chioma tried as much as possible to keep up appearance for their son on his birthday.

Among those who attended the birthday party was Tiwa Savage and her son, Jam Jam.

Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.

They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi the same year.

