Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

This disclosure did not go down well with many fans of the singer.

According to the singer during the interview, he told his fans to. "F*ck her up, and the lady later called to apologise. In his words, “There is this lady that told me she doesn’t know me, I called my fan club and told them to fvck her IG up.”

This disclosure has sparked numerous reactions across various social media platforms. Many social media users have berated the singer for proudly saying that he told his fans to bully a woman.

