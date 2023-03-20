Tragedy strikes as pastor dies in gospel artist's house

According to a police statement, Elizabeth had visited Mirugi at his Kahawa West home on Saturday to deliver his suit from Nakuru. However, upon arriving, she decided to clean both his house and clothes, which she found to be dirty.

Mirugi reportedly left the house to run errands on Thika Road, and when he returned, he found Elizabeth hanging from a bedsheet in his wardrobe.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He claims to have untied the body and transferred it to his car, before driving to the Jacaranda Maternity Home. However, the medics there refused to pick up the body, as Elizabeth was already dead.

Mirugi then drove to various police stations with the body still in his car, but was advised to report the incident to Kahawa West and Kasarani police stations instead.

He was eventually allowed to take the body to the Kenyatta University Mortuary on Saturday evening.

The musician returned to Kasarani police station on Sunday to provide a statement about Elizabeth's death, accompanied by DCI homicide detectives who have taken over the investigation.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Investigations into the death of Geoffrey Mwathi, popularly known as Jeff have taken a new twist with homicide detectives focusing on an attempt to cover up a murder after ruling out death by suicide.

Preliminary investigations established that Mwathi was already dead when his body hit the ground from the building where Lawrence Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Fatxo lives.

The homicide detectives also established that an adult could not squeeze through the window grills to leap into their death as earlier reported.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths who combed through the apartment established that the windows at DJ Fatxo’s house are fitted with grills and the spaces cannot allow an adult to jump off.

With this, they arrived at a concussion that the body of the deceased was pushed off from the staircase or from the rooftop of the building.