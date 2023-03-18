ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Charles Ouma

3 key findings that pointed detectives to a possible murder cover up and rule out suicide

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi
Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

Investigations into the death of Geoffrey Mwathi, popularly known as Jeff have taken a new twist with homicide detectives focusing on an attempt to cover up a murder after ruling out death by suicide.

Preliminary investigations established that Mwathi was already dead when his body hit the ground from the building where Lawrence Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Fatxo lives.

The homicide detectives also established that an adult could not squeeze through the window grills to leap into their death as earlier reported.

Sleuths who combed through the apartment established that the windows at DJ Fatxo’s house are fitted with grills and the spaces cannot allow an adult to jump off.

With this, they arrived at a concussion that the body of the deceased was pushed off from the staircase or from the rooftop of the building.

All the five persons who were at DJ Fatxo’s house on the day when Jeff died have been listed as persons of interest.

Police from Kasarani Police Station who handled the matter are also listed as persons of interest with pressure mounting on to establish the truth.

This is the latest twist as new details continue to emerge on the life of the deceased with police keen on finding how he met his death.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Jeff was romantically involved with two women.

Iheart Njeri, Jeff Mwathi and Faith Wairimu
Iheart Njeri, Jeff Mwathi and Faith Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jeff Mwathi's case takes surprising turn with appearance of 2 girlfriends [Videos]

Faith Wairimu who identifies as the deceased’s girlfriend mourned him with a video that captured their cherished moments with a caption that read:

“Always in my mind forever in my heart.”

Hours after her post, another woman by the name of Iheart Njeri posted videos of herself and Jeff spending time together on her TikTok page.

She captioned the video, “#RIP #ILoveYou always in my heart my love. Am sorry, hope you find justice.”

Jeff Mwathi, who worked as an interior designer, reportedly jumped through the window from the popular vernacular DJ's apartment.

The DJ has reiterated that he is ready to cooperate with the police in a bid to unearth the truth..

