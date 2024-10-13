Dem Wa Facebook bags award as Kasmuel & Hanifa shine at Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Social media personalities, Dem Wa Facebook, Kasmuel Mcoure and Hanifa Farsafi are among the new generation who made it to the list for the first time, with their wins a testament of the growing positive influence they wield on social media where their groundbreaking positive impact in the creative space was celebrated.

Dem Wa Facebook scooped the award that recognizes individuals with a knack for pooling people together and using the tools available on this platform to build and establish relationships and strong, large communities, sharing valuable content and causing change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating the win, Dem Wa Facebook thanked her fans who have been with her every step of the way and supported her evolution in the social media space.

She shared photos declaring her the winner of the award with the caption: “Asanteniiiiiiii”

It was a good day for Dem Wa Facebook and Obinna as Obinna TV bagged the YouTube Influencer of The Year.

The award was in recognition of Obinna TVs strong influence on this channel, sharing helpful, entertaining and interesting videos with their audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasmuel bags Next Gen Influencer of The Year

Kasmuel McOure and Hanifa Farsafi who were prominent voices during the protests that rocked the country from June to August were also feted for their groundbreaking impact in the creative space.

Kasmuel bagged Next Gen Influencer of The Year after emerging top in the category that celebrates the rising stars and trendsetters who are leading the way in the digital landscape and have proven themselves as trailblazers, shaping the future of online influence.

Hanifa dedicates award to Kenyans killed during protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanifa Farsafi scooped the X Influencer of The Year in for leading the most important conversations, sharing thoughts have transcended her timelines to reach many more people, eliciting comments, shares and conversations around the topics for public good.

She dedicated the award to Kenyans who lost their lives as they tried to bring change into the country.

Veteran social media influencers who have evolved over the years to remain on top of their game also retained their crowns in the various categories amid stiff competition from rising stars.