Franklin Wallah: From salesperson to Citizen TV's Crime & Investigations Editor

Lynet Okumu

How Franklin Wallah rose from salesperson to Crime & Investigations Editor at Citizen TV.

The new Crime & Investigations Editor at Citizen TV Franklin Wallah
  • Franklin Wallah joined Citizen TV as the new Crime & Investigations Editor, succeeding Hassan Mugambi.
  • He graduated from Daystar University with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication.
  • His career started as a salesperson at Coca-Cola and then transitioned to roles in cinematography and journalism.

Royal Media Services' Citizen TV, has made a significant addition to their investigative desk by welcoming seasoned journalist Franklin Wallah from TV47.

The announcement was made by Linus Kaikai, the Editorial Director at Royal Media Services, introducing Wallah as the new Crime & Investigations Editor, likely succeeding Hassan Mugambi, who recently joined Aden Duale’s office.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Franklin Wallah boasts a solid educational foundation in mass communication.

He attended Daystar University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from 2013 to 2017.

During his time at Daystar, he was actively involved in student leadership, honing his skills and preparing for a career in journalism.

Franklin Wallah’s career trajectory is marked by a variety of roles across different industries.

His journey began as a sales person at Coca-Cola from January 2014 to December 2014. He then served as a brand ambassador for Kenya Commercial Bank (KBC), from 2014 to January 2015, followed by a role as an event coordinator at Daystar University from January 2014 to September 2015.

His work as a cinematographer started at West TV in August 2015 and continued at Parliament Broadcasting Unit (PBU) from February 2016 to April 2016.

Wallah’s journalism career took off as a news reporter at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) from April 2016 to June 2016.

Concurrently, he managed his entrepreneurial venture, Bin Wallah Enterprises, from January 2015 to the present.

His specialisation in crime and investigative reporting began at K24TV from June 2016 and later at KTN from September 2019.

He was the driving force behind K24,s investigative series 'Jicho Langu,' covering stories such as 'Ukatili wa Kijinsia,' which focused on a series of murders of women in Nairobi

Franklin Wallah has been involved in several high-profile investigative projects.

His social media handles highlight his participation in intense and impactful stories. While at K24, he reported on significant cases such as the Rita Waeni Murder case.

More recently, he covered the Mukuru Kwa Njenga killings involving 10 women victims for Citizen TV.

Citizen TV has seen several of its top reporters leave for political offices or other opportunities.

Among those who have departed are Victoria Rubadiri, Waihiga Mwaura, Hassan Mugambi, Chemutai Goin, and Francis Gachuri.

In response, the station has embarked on a mission to revitalise its newsroom by bringing in new talent.

As the new Crime & Investigations Editor , Franklin Wallah is expected to bring his expertise and dedication to the forefront of the station’s investigative reporting.

