Details of Exclusive Event Going Down in Nairobi This Saturday

The Pulse Talent Show #PulseTalentShow will be a ‘closed show’, as only selected participants who expressed interest in being part of the inaugural show will be allowed into the Pulse Live Premises.

The show will be streamed Live on Pulse Live Kenya Facebook and Instagram pages from 12pm, but all selected participants are expected to arrive at 10:00am.

“We are giving all upcoming singers a chance to come down to our offices on 15th of May to showcase your talents on a Live show. You don't want to miss the Live performances that will be streamed on Facebook and Instagram.”

The Pulse Talent show Pulse Live Kenya

Our Bench of Judges will be made up of Award-winning Entertainer and Founder of Hustle Yako Initiative, DNG, David Jerome who is the Director of Content at Pulse Kenya, Marion Kerubo who is a Social Media Manager at Kenyan Originals and Linda Okero, who is the Coordinator of the UNCTAD Youth Action Hub-Kenya, a Yali Alumni and Associate Fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society.

The show will be hosted by MC Dan the Hype Guru. Dan is renowned Kenyan TV Producer and Director, currently working for Switch TV.

“The event has specifically been planned for upcoming talents, to come and showcase their talents at Pulse Kenya’s offices - as the next stars of our generation. Be advised, that you're NOT ALLOWED to bring anyone else to the venue of the event other than the ones communicated beforehand, as the number of the people who'll attend the show has already been pre-planned in line with the Government's guidelines on COVID-19” says a statement from Pulse Kenya.

The Pulse Talent show Pulse Live Kenya

Participants are required to provide one good image for use on Pulse social media channels as well as the music one is going to perform. The participants have also been reminded to indicate whether the music is a cover or a self-composed piece.

Lastly, participants will be required to share images on their own social media channels, tagging @pulselivekenya and the event partners - @bigsquareke, @hustleyako and @kenyanoriginals on all platforms with the hashtag (#PulseTalentShow).

DISCLAIMER: To all participants, Pulse Live Kenya is providing a platform for you to come and showcase your talent to our million fans. THIS IS NOT A COMPETITION, but an opportunity for you to come and show the world what you can do.

ONLY THE PEOPLE ON THE LIST WILL BE ALLOWED INSIDE THE PREMISES. PLEASE CARRY YOUR MASKS AND WEAR THEM AT ALL TIMES.

Music Facts

It’s nearly impossible to listen to all the songs that are released by artists every month, but a good hit will always capture the attention of many.

In fact, statistics indicate that an average of 13,000 new songs are released on different streaming platforms every month.

This is precisely what makes curation so important and Pulse Kenya is giving a selected number of singers to showcase their talent on our platforms.

Meet Our Judges

The Pulse Talent show Pulse Live Kenya

The Pulse Talent show Pulse Live Kenya

The Pulse Talent show Pulse Live Kenya