Details of Victoria Rubadiri's new role & TV show on CNN

Rubadiri, a renowned name in the field of journalism, joins CNN for a pivotal role in the multiplatform series 'Connecting Africa'.

This move not only enhances the show's team as it enters its fifth year but also brings fresh African narratives to the forefront on an international stage.

Victoria Rubadiri, previously a senior anchor and reporter at Citizen TV in Nairobi, has been appointed to contribute to both the 30-minute monthly show and CNN’s newsgathering operations in Nairobi.

Victoria Rubadiri leaves Hot 96 show after 3 months Pulse Live Kenya

'Connecting Africa' is hosted by CNN anchor and correspondent Eleni Giokos, and it explores dynamic and expanding business ventures across Africa.

The focus of the show aligns with the significant economic frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, aiming to bolster continental trade and economic growth.

Before joining CNN, Rubadiri had a successful stint in Kenya's broadcasting scene and as a radio presenter in the US.

She is a graduate with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Temple University, Philadelphia.

In 2020, she was honored with the prestigious BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, which recognizes exceptional talent in telling African stories.

Upon her new role, Rubadiri expressed immense enthusiasm: “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work at CNN and to bring my experience and passion to its global audience."

"Connecting Africa champions the people, projects and companies revolutionising African business, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Eleni and the team to get out on the ground and tell these stories,” she added.

Ellana Lee, CNN International SVP and Global Head of Features Content, commented on Rubadiri’s hiring, highlighting her valuable expertise and storytelling prowess that she brings to the table.

"Victoria will be a fantastic addition to Connecting Africa bringing a wealth of expertise and storytelling experience from across the continent. Her appointment speaks to CNN’s commitment to telling African stories from an African perspective and our investment in the Connecting Africa franchise,” she stated.

The partnership between CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) supports the continuation of the 'Connecting Africa' series.

This collaboration highlights the commitment to spotlighting transformative stories that shape the economic landscape of Africa.

As Victoria Rubadiri steps into this new role, viewers can expect a series that not only informs but also engages with the compelling narratives of Africa’s growth and innovation.