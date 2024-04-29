Everything we know about Victoria Rubadiri's replacement on Citizen TV

This has left the station with the task of selecting a suitable replacement for the seasoned award-winning journalist.

Victoria Rubadiri was teamed up with fellow seasons journalist Jeff Koinange to present the Sunday Live bulletin at 9:00 a.m.

According to sources aware of the details, Citizen TV has selected NTV news anchor Olive Burrows to take over the role.

Burrows is set to leave NTV after six years, joining in May 2018. Before joining NTV, she was a journalist at Capital FM.

At Capital FM, she became the only Kenyan journalist to interview former U.S. President Barack Obama during his visit to Kenya in 2015.

Olive Burrows’ Education & career profile

Olive Burrows started her career as a freelance magazine writer during her studies at Daystar University.

She later joined Capital FM news desk as a reporter where she rose through the ranks to associate editor.

In 2018, she left Capital FM for NTV where she has been presenting the prime time news bulleting and also hosting AM Live show.

Olive Burrows’ personal life

She was born Olive Kalekye Burrows to a Kamba mother and a father of mixed British and Tanzanian descent.

As an only child, she cherishes her connection to her mother's lineage, although she acknowledges her broader family ties such as half brothers & sisters.

She wishes she would have learned the Kamba language during her early childhood.

As a self-professed foodie, Olive finds solace and joy in the culinary arts.

Cooking serves as her therapeutic outlet, and she has an insatiable appetite for experimenting with new recipes.

Burrows’ favourite comfort food is chips and chicken. Following her historic interview with Barack Obama, she toasted the occasion with a serving of masala chips and chicken.

Despite her public role, Olive maintains a reserved demeanour, preferring to keep her personal life private.

Olive Burrows loves literature as cherishes authors like Chimamanda Adichie, Malcolm Gladwell, and Khaled Hosseini.

Their distinct writing styles resonate deeply with her. Even amidst hectic schedules, Olive's appetite for reading remains relentless.

Venturing beyond the confines of her home, Olive finds fulfillment in journalistic pursuits that offer glimpses into diverse narratives.

Her fondness for Rondo Retreat in Kakamega Forest shows her appreciation for immersive experiences, with aspirations to explore the cultural treasures of Lamu and Zanzibar.