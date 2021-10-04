Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Born on October 2, Platnumz was only celebrated by his WCB Family, Close friends and Celebrities from different parts of the world.

Even his Kids never bothered to wish their father a Happy Birthday, as opposed to previous Birthdays.

Chibu Dangote who shares the same Birthday Date with his son Naseeb Junior put up his (Jnr) photo on Instagram accompanied with a heart Emoji.

The post has so far garnered over 265K likes and over 5.1K comments.

Wishing her son a Happy Birthday Tanasha Wrote; ”On October 2nd, 2 years ago, a King was born. Amor de mi vida. Happy 2nd Birthday my son. I love you to bits. Can never imagine my life without you. You complete me. Give me purpose. May Allah protect you & guide you throughout your life. Mommy loves you so much. My biggest blessing. We celebrate later! @naseeb.junior. 🤍🤴🏾🤍”.

It seems like Ms Donna is returning the favour to Platnumz basing on the fact that he also snubbed her Birthday on July 7.

July 7, 2019, was a historic day for Chibu Dangote’s family after he opted to combine is mother’s Birthday party with that of his then girlfriend Tanasha Donna Oketch under the theme #707TheGreatGatsby.

Fast-forward to 2021, where Platnumz snubbed his Baby Mama, Ms Donna at a time he was celebrating his mother Bi. Sandrah Dangote whom they share a birthday date.

The Jeje hit-maker overlooked Tanasha’s birthday and did not even bother to wish the mother of his son a happy Birthday.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Words can't express how much I love you mom.... thank you for the life, thank you for me 🎂❤❤@mama_dangote ❤❤ 🎂” reads Diamond Message to Mama Dangote.

However, a section of Diamond Platnumz’s fans were quick to notice that he had not wished his baby Mama a happy birthday and tried to remind him but all was in vain.

Not the First time

This is not the first time Ms Donna is ignoring Diamond. On June 21st 2020, as the World marked Father’s Day, she did not say a word to her Baby Daddy.

At that particular time, Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobetto celebrated Platnumz with sweet messages.

“Happy father’s day baba 4, pray for life to see them grow into great adult beings (Its every parent’s wish/prayer) glad to see you doing your part now. We appreciate you,” said Mama Tee.

The Mobetto styles boss wished Diamond happiness and God’s favour as he celebrated Father’s Day, adding that together with his son, they love and appreciate him.