Diamond Platnumz set to perform in Kampala

It is being organised by Comedy Store and a number of other sponsors.

The Tanzanian singer, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, has performed in Kampala before.

His most recent show was when he performed at Comedy Store on July 25, 2019.

In 2017, he also performed at a charity show organised by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in partnership with Shell Uganda.

In Uganda, Diamond Platnumz is in his second home. In 2020, he revealed that his father, Mzee Naseeb Abdul, is a Ugandan.

The Bongo Flava recording artiste also has two kids with Uganda socialite Zarinah Hassan, better known as Zari.

Zari's relationship with Platnumz became public in 2014.

At that time, he was a high-flying star, with multiple notches on his belt, including earning a nomination at BET Awards 2014 for Best International Act: Africa.

Plantnumz and Zari were together for about four years, breaking up on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018. Their children are Latifah Dangote, aka Tifah (daughter) and Prince Nillan (son).

In 2022, music and events promoter Balaam Barugahara revealed that the chief executive of WCB Wasafi Record Label has recorded a song dedicated to President Yoweri Museveni.

He started his music career in 2006 at the age of 18 years old while selling clothes.

According to his Wikipedia entry, he would record songs with the money he earned from the clothes business and eventually recorded his first single Toka Mwanzo, a Bongo Flava song fused with R&B. The song was not successful commercially.