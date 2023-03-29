ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua unfollows Tanasha weeks after denying fallout

Fabian Simiyu

Diana and Tanasha have finally unfollowed each other on Instagram after rumours of their fallout surfaced online

Tanasha Donna 9left) and Diana Marua
Tanasha Donna 9left) and Diana Marua

Diana Marua has reportedly unfollowed Tanasha Donna on Instagram following rumors of a fallout between the two.

Recommended articles

Fans woke up today to discover that the two celebrities no longer follow each other on Instagram, despite Diana clarifying that she hasn't spoken to Tanasha in a long time. Perhaps that's why the rumors surfaced online.

It is believed that Tanasha unfollowed Diana after she criticized her failed relationship with Bongo Flava star, Diamond Platnumz, in her song 'Narudi Soko'.

In the song, Diana claimed that Tanasha was unsuccessful in trying to mend her relationship with Diamond and that he had taken back his car following their breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tanasha Donna
Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Truth behind Diana Marua's alleged fallout with Tanasha & Yvette Obura

There have been speculations surrounding their friendship since Tanasha unfollowed Diana, but the mother of three denied any bad blood between them, insisting that they are still good friends and always support each other.

"Tanasha and I are good friends. I had no idea she unfollowed me because I have been busy in Dubai. We are good friends, and we always support her whenever she needs us.

"These are just industry-related matters and current events in the industry, so I don't think it's something personal to me. It's also not something to beef about," Diana stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana discussed the failure of several relationships in Kenya, particularly among celebrities, and suggested that they looked for love in the wrong places.

For example, she mentioned Amber Ray, who left Jimal Rohosafi for another man, only for that relationship to also fail. Jimal, on the other hand, went back to his ex-wife Amira, but their relationship didn't work out again.

Diana Marua [Instagram]
Diana Marua [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Andrew Kibe slams Diana Marua in epic takedown

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana then shifted the topic back to Diamond by stating that people are speculating that the singer will search for his next love interest once he is done with Zuchu.

She concluded her remarks by criticizing her longtime critic, Andrew Kibe, who resides in the US. Diana accused him of frequently insulting people despite being broke, and she predicted that he would die in the ghetto.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bungoma's ugali-eating champ devours 2 Kgs in 35 Minutes [Video]

Bungoma's ugali-eating champ devours 2 Kgs in 35 Minutes [Video]

Conjestina Achieng secures job offer from Sonko after 8-month rehab journey

Conjestina Achieng secures job offer from Sonko after 8-month rehab journey

Diana Marua unfollows Tanasha weeks after denying fallout

Diana Marua unfollows Tanasha weeks after denying fallout

Sports presenter Fred Arocho leaves Radio Jambo after 14 years

Sports presenter Fred Arocho leaves Radio Jambo after 14 years

Michelle Ntalami finally breaks silence on the controversial incident with Minne Cayy

Michelle Ntalami finally breaks silence on the controversial incident with Minne Cayy

DJ Fatxo bags Mugithi artist of the year award

DJ Fatxo bags Mugithi artist of the year award

Billy Miya & TikToker Francie Mummie clarify dating rumours

Billy Miya & TikToker Francie Mummie clarify dating rumours

Inside Anerlisa Muigai's Sh39,570,000 social media empire

Inside Anerlisa Muigai's Sh39,570,000 social media empire

Trouble in paradise, Amber Ray Kennedy Rapudo break up for the 3rd time

Trouble in paradise, Amber Ray Kennedy Rapudo break up for the 3rd time

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce