Diana Marua unfollows Tanasha weeks after denying fallout

Fans woke up today to discover that the two celebrities no longer follow each other on Instagram, despite Diana clarifying that she hasn't spoken to Tanasha in a long time. Perhaps that's why the rumors surfaced online.

It is believed that Tanasha unfollowed Diana after she criticized her failed relationship with Bongo Flava star, Diamond Platnumz, in her song 'Narudi Soko'.

In the song, Diana claimed that Tanasha was unsuccessful in trying to mend her relationship with Diamond and that he had taken back his car following their breakup.

Pulse Live Kenya

There have been speculations surrounding their friendship since Tanasha unfollowed Diana, but the mother of three denied any bad blood between them, insisting that they are still good friends and always support each other.

"Tanasha and I are good friends. I had no idea she unfollowed me because I have been busy in Dubai. We are good friends, and we always support her whenever she needs us.

"These are just industry-related matters and current events in the industry, so I don't think it's something personal to me. It's also not something to beef about," Diana stated.

Other celebrities that Diana criticized in her song

Diana discussed the failure of several relationships in Kenya, particularly among celebrities, and suggested that they looked for love in the wrong places.

For example, she mentioned Amber Ray, who left Jimal Rohosafi for another man, only for that relationship to also fail. Jimal, on the other hand, went back to his ex-wife Amira, but their relationship didn't work out again.

Pulse Live Kenya

Diana then shifted the topic back to Diamond by stating that people are speculating that the singer will search for his next love interest once he is done with Zuchu.