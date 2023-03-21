Truth behind Diana Marua's alleged fallout with Tanasha & Yvette Obura

Rumors have been circulating that Diana and Tanasha Donna are no longer friends, as Diana allegedly criticized her in her new song, suggesting that Diamond took back his car when the two broke up.

Days later, Tanasha unfollowed Diana on Instagram, leading people to conclude that the two were no longer on good terms.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Diana has dispelled the rumors and revealed that she was not even aware that Tanasha had unfollowed her on Instagram.

"Tanasha and I are good friends. I had no idea she unfollowed me because I have been busy in Dubai. We are good friends, and we always support her whenever she needs us.

"These are just industry-related matters and current events in the industry, so I don't think it's something personal to me. It's also not something to beef about," Diana stated.

Diana was also asked if Tanasha had reached out to her after she released the song 'Narudi Soko' but she explained that the two hadn't been in touch since she had been busy shooting content for their clients and then went to Dubai shortly after that. She also added that she had not been online.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"Of course, we have not communicated since we have been up and down shooting content for clients and then went to Dubai shortly after that and I have also not been online," Diana explained.

Diana addresses beef rumours with Yvette Obura

Diana was also forced to clarify her relationship with her husband's baby mama, Yvette Obura, after sharing an Instagram post that implied that Yvette was ungrateful for everything that Diana had done for her.

As Bahati looked on, Diana responded that she had no problem with her stepdaughter or with her mother.

Diana Marua, Yvette Obura and Mueni Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't have a problem with Mueni. She is my daughter, and I also don't have a problem with her mother. I saw you guys asking and coming up with headlines here and there just because of a post that I put. I have no beef with anyone whatsoever. It's just that we probably haven't found time to catch up," explained Diana.