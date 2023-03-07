ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Kibe slams Diana Marua in epic takedown

Fabian Simiyu

Andrew Kibe says Diana mentioned his name to seek his attention

YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe has finally responded to Diana Marua after she labeled him broke and a content creator who depends on mentioning her name to thrive.

Kibe has shared a video bashing Diana stating that her intentions were to use his name to get his attention. Kibe called Diana all sorts of names as he aired his views on the matter.

"So Diana went out there and she is trying to get my attention that I'm broke. It doesn't matter. Whether you have money or not, as long as you are content," said Kibe.

Andrew Kibe
Kibe said all these days after Diana Marua posted on her Instagram account to call the US-based YouTuber broke.

"Andrew Kibe, why do you like to insult me? The way you are poor. Just discovered that without mentioning Diana B! This man will have no career! Issorait," Diana said in her previous post.

Kibe continued that he doesn't care about anything nowadays and that what Diana's allegations don't affect him.

"Have you ever seen a mentally ill person? The person is usually not stressed because he/she doesn't have bills to pay and doesn't care about combing the hair or any other thing. So you want me to start caring about things? I have reduced my care to zero," Kibe explained.

Diana Marua
Kibe continued that he has reduced his life to playing pool. Kibe was the best pool player in Kenya in 2009.

"I have reduced my life to me and playing pool. That's all I do. Sleep, eat, and drink. Is it usually necessary to tell people if someone is broke or not? What should we do? Take your tweet to the bank and claim your money," said Kibe.

He also talked about his car, a Mercedes s550 which goes for Sh13 million to illustrate to Diana that he is not broke.

The YouTuber described the internal features of the flawless car that he acquired recently in the US. The features signified that the car entails all the modern features that one could ever dream of. He added that he is better off with his s550 because it has all the modes.

"You can't tell me anything! Even if I don't own any other thing in my life, s550 [whistles and laughs]," said Kibe as he stressed the value of his car.

Kibe concluded by advising men to work hard so that they buy statement cars so that they get to know what he is talking about.

