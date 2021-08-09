Diana Marua’s 13 lovely pointers on why Bahati is the best partner ever

In post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Marua Jot down 13 strong pointers as to way she is always grateful to have Bahati as her husband and father to her kids.

She started by thanking God for giving her a partner who loves her whole heartedly and always pushing her to be the best.

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Marua to Bahati

"My KING..... MY WORLD IS A HAPPY PLACE 😭🙏

Thank you For;

1. Loving Me Whole Heartedly

2. For Giving me a Peace of Mind

3. For Pushing me to be my Best

4. For Giving me a shoulder to lean on

5. For Loving and Providing for Our Kids

6. Buying me a House

7. Buying me a Car

8. Getting me Land to Build our Dream Home

9. For Annoying me sometimes 😂

10. Telling me you Love me Everyday

11. Waking up Last Night to give You are The Best Partner The Universe Could Ever Give Me me hot water when I was coughing my chest out. This warmed my heart 😭

12. Being my King But You still Watch Your Queen Conquer.

13. Thank You For Everything.

You are The Best Partner The Universe Could Ever Give Me. Let's Keep Winning. I WILL ALWAYS TREASURE YOU!!!!! @BahatiKenya ❤️❤️❤️