Bahati and wife Diana Marua lands new Ambassadorial Deal [Photos]

On Tuesday, Bahati and his wife were unveiled as the new brand ambassadors for Raha Premium Maize Meal.

An excited Bahati shared the good news with his 2.8 million followers stating that he is proud to be associated with the Raha Premium maize meal as the Ambassador.

“NOTHER BIG WIN; ANOTHER DEAL 🔥🔥🔥. There Were Days I Slept Hungry; There Were Days I Looked Angry. Spending Days Without Food; In My Life there Way Nothing Good.

LOOK AT GOD!!! TODAY THE BAHATI'S ARE HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE HAVE SIGNED THE OFFICIAL BRAND AMBASSADORS OF KENYA'S NUMBER ONE MAIZE MEAL FLOUR @RAHA_PREMIUM IN MOUNT KENYA REGION THEY CALL IT #KAVAGARA!!! Let's Celebrate this BIG Win with Just One Word for the Bahati's 🙂” shared Bahati.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, a happy Ms Marua also put up a post, alearting her fans and followers that the Bahatis had bagged another deal.

“ANOTHER BIG WIN FOR #THEBAHATIS 🥳🥳🥳🥳 PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE SIGNED ANOTHER MILLION DEAL!!!

WE ARE OFFICIALLY THE BRAND AMBASSADORS OF @RAHA_PREMIUM MAIZE MEAL #KAVAGARA!!!!

Nothing Compares to this Flour!! Taste it and Tell me about it. We joined the Premium Family, nothing but QUALITY 💯👌” wrote Diana Marua.

Currently, Bahati and his wife Marua are among the most sought after brand endorsers in the country.

In January 2020, Bahati was appointed as the Indomie Kenya Brand Ambassador.

“GLORY TO GOD!!! #BAHATI I JUST SIGNED AS THE OFFICIAL #INDOMIE_NOODLES BRAND AMBASSADOR 🙏🙏🙏 #YearOfTheLord #BrandAmbassador #NewDeal” reads Bahati’s post.

Towards the end of 2019 he was unveiled as the Zoe men lotion brand ambassador.

Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

“THANK YOU JESUS FOR 2019. And God has opened the Month with New Blessings Appointed as the Brand Ambassador of a Leading MEN LOTION BRAND. Sasa Mafuta Nitawapea Bureee,” said Bahati.

Before that that, had been appointed as the Daykio Kenya’s Brand Ambassador, a leading real estate company.