Only your wife knows if that baby is really yours - Diana Marua's sister Michelle

Lynet Okumu

Michelle Ngoje's message came a few hours before her sister's husband, Bahati, posted controversial photos that have now sparked discussions, making the family a trending topic in Kenya.

Diana Marua's younger sister Michelle Ngoje ( Instagram)
Diana Marua's younger sister Michelle Ngoje ( Instagram)
  • Make-up artist Michelle Ngoje posted a message suggesting men might not know the true paternity of their children
  • Michell and her husband formalized their marriage in October 2022 after a traditional introduction ceremony
  • The couple has four kids together

Make-up artist and the younger sister to YouTuber Diana Marua, Michelle Ngoje, has left fans confused with lates post.

The content creator who welcomed fourth child with her husband Ian in November 2023, posted a message that suggests some men might not be aware of the true paternity of their children.

Diana Marua's younger sister Michelle Ngoje ( Instagram)
Diana Marua's younger sister Michelle Ngoje ( Instagram) Diana Marua's younger sister Michelle Ngoje ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Netizens urge Bahati to protect Diana's image after controversial Wanyama photo

According to the Instagram post, only wives and girlfriends know who the father of their kids are.

"Only your wife or girlfriend really knows if that baby is really yours" reads Michell's post.

Mitchelle and her husband formalised their marriage in October 2022 following a traditional introduction ceremony attended by her sisters, Diana and Val.

The close-knit bond between Michelle and her sisters, Diana and Val, is often showcased through glimpses in their social media posts.

Michelle Ngoje with hers sisters Diana Marua and Val ( Instagram)
Michelle Ngoje with hers sisters Diana Marua and Val ( Instagram) Michelle Ngoje with hers sisters Diana Marua and Val ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I give Diana monthly wife allowance of Sh1M & she wants more – Bahati

Michelle Ngoje's message came a few hours before her sister's husband, Bahati, posted controversial photos that have now sparked discussions, making the family a trending topic in Kenya.

While most of their fans are now fed up with the trend that the family has employed over the years whenever they want to do something or release a new song, some of their fans are worried that there could be indeed trouble in Bahati's house.

For some fans this is is the typical Bahati's family, the clout chasers, who would use any strategy to stay relevant.

Singer Kevin Bahati with his wife Diana Marua
Singer Kevin Bahati with his wife Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Victor Wanyama finally responds to claims of being Morgan Bahati's dad

Well, only time will tell if this time, Bahati has been heartbroken for sure, especially after Karen Nyamu's comment which suggested she has been seeing Diana with a guy at the gym.

Lynet Okumu
