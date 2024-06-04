Only your wife knows if that baby is really yours - Diana Marua's sister Michelle

Make-up artist and the younger sister to YouTuber Diana Marua, Michelle Ngoje, has left fans confused with lates post.

The content creator who welcomed fourth child with her husband Ian in November 2023, posted a message that suggests some men might not be aware of the true paternity of their children.

According to the Instagram post, only wives and girlfriends know who the father of their kids are.

"Only your wife or girlfriend really knows if that baby is really yours" reads Michell's post.

Michelle Ngoje seals relationship with hubby Ian

Mitchelle and her husband formalised their marriage in October 2022 following a traditional introduction ceremony attended by her sisters, Diana and Val.

The close-knit bond between Michelle and her sisters, Diana and Val, is often showcased through glimpses in their social media posts.

Michelle Ngoje's message came a few hours before her sister's husband, Bahati, posted controversial photos that have now sparked discussions, making the family a trending topic in Kenya.

Bahati angers fans after controversial posts about heartbreak

While most of their fans are now fed up with the trend that the family has employed over the years whenever they want to do something or release a new song, some of their fans are worried that there could be indeed trouble in Bahati's house.

For some fans this is is the typical Bahati's family, the clout chasers, who would use any strategy to stay relevant.

