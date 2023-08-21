Victor Wanyama finally responds to claims of being Morgan Bahati's dad

The family image, captured to commemorate Majesty Bahati's birthday, took an unforeseen twist when a modified version of the photo surfaced online.

What started as a simple family portrait transformed into a trending topic after an unknown individual manipulated the image, inserting other celebrities alongside the Bahati family members.

Bahatis' distorted photo causes social media stir

The manipulated photo, which initially featured Bahati, Diana, and their three children; Morgan, Heaven and Majesty, saw a surprising transformation.

The photo editor inserted Victor Wanyama, a Kenyan professional footballer currently playing for the Major League Soccer Club CF Montreal, next to Morgan Bahati, singer KRG The Don next to Heaven Bahati, and filmmaker Abel Mutua next to Majesty Bahati.

The bizarre creation caught the attention of Twitter users and quickly gained traction.

Victor Wanyama responds after fans photoshopped him on Bahati's photo

Victor Wanyama, upon seeing the photoshopped image, reacted strongly. Displaying his displeasure, he reposted a tweet by a Twitter user identified as Wesley Kibande, and condemned the act.

The football player voiced his frustration, asserting that such thoughtless actions need to cease immediately.

"This foolishness needs to stop now !" Wanyama wrote.

The trend surrounding the photo was triggered by speculations that Morgan Bahati's appearance bore resemblance to Victor Wanyama.

Victor Wanyama & Diana Bahati photo that left fans speculating

This speculation was fueled by an older photograph of Diana alongside Wanyama, taken long before she became Bahati's wife.

As the online buzz continues to reverberate, fans eagerly await Bahati and Diana's to the intriguing turn of events.

Bahati adopts Morgan

Morgan Bahati, who was adopted by Bahati at the age of two in 2014, has grown up under Diana's nurturing care.