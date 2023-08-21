The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Victor Wanyama finally responds to claims of being Morgan Bahati's dad

Lynet Okumu

Victor Wanyama responded after internet users doctored images of him & 2 other well-known celebrities in a photo of the Bahati's.

Kenyan football player Victor Wanyama
Kenyan football player Victor Wanyama

Kevin Bahati's family recently graced social media with a family photoshoot.

The family image, captured to commemorate Majesty Bahati's birthday, took an unforeseen twist when a modified version of the photo surfaced online.

What started as a simple family portrait transformed into a trending topic after an unknown individual manipulated the image, inserting other celebrities alongside the Bahati family members.

The Bahati's
The Bahati's Pulse Live Kenya
The manipulated photo, which initially featured Bahati, Diana, and their three children; Morgan, Heaven and Majesty, saw a surprising transformation.

The photo editor inserted Victor Wanyama, a Kenyan professional footballer currently playing for the Major League Soccer Club CF Montreal, next to Morgan Bahati, singer KRG The Don next to Heaven Bahati, and filmmaker Abel Mutua next to Majesty Bahati.

The bizarre creation caught the attention of Twitter users and quickly gained traction.

a distorted photo of the Bahati's
a distorted photo of the Bahati's Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Diana Marua: I made out with another guy while my boyfriend was driving

Victor Wanyama, upon seeing the photoshopped image, reacted strongly. Displaying his displeasure, he reposted a tweet by a Twitter user identified as Wesley Kibande, and condemned the act.

The football player voiced his frustration, asserting that such thoughtless actions need to cease immediately.

"This foolishness needs to stop now !" Wanyama wrote.

The trend surrounding the photo was triggered by speculations that Morgan Bahati's appearance bore resemblance to Victor Wanyama.

This speculation was fueled by an older photograph of Diana alongside Wanyama, taken long before she became Bahati's wife.

A previous photo of Diana Marua and Victor Wanyama
A previous photo of Diana Marua and Victor Wanyama Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately

As the online buzz continues to reverberate, fans eagerly await Bahati and Diana's to the intriguing turn of events.

Morgan Bahati, who was adopted by Bahati at the age of two in 2014, has grown up under Diana's nurturing care.

Just like her biological children, Diana has poured her love into his upbringing.

Lynet Okumu

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan football player Victor Wanyama

