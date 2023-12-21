11 Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

From first-time parents to those expanding their families, these celeb pairs are relishing the joys of parenthood.

Here is a list of Kenyan celebrity couples who welcomed babies in 2023.

Michelle Ngoje & Ian

Make-up artist and the younger sister to YouTuber Diana Marua, Michelle Ngoje, and her husband Ian welcomed their fourth child in November.

The content creator posted a series of photos and videos on the day she was giving birth.

Eric Omondi & Lynn Njihia

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynn Njihia embraced the birth of their second child in 2023.

The couple, who have been dating for over a year, announced the news on their social media accounts on August 9.

This joyous event followed a miscarriage they experienced in late 2022. Eric shared the news, introducing their newborn, Princess Kyla Omondi, to the world.

Nyce Wanjeri & Letting

'Auntie Boss' actress Nyce Wanjeri and her husband Letting celebrated the arrival of their second child, a beautiful baby girl named Pendo, on July 14.

The award-winning actress joyously shared the news on her social media, revealing that Pendo was born on Wednesday, July 12, weighing 3.58kg.

Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo

Kenyan socialite Amber Ray, also known as Faith Makau, and her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo experienced the bliss of welcoming their first child together.

Amber Ray shared the delightful news through an Instagram video posted on May 15, 2023. The couple each has one child from previous relationships.

Lenana Kariba & Helen

'Selina' actor Lenana Kariba and his wife Helen became proud parents in May, welcoming their precious bundle of joy, Eva.

Lenana announced the heartwarming news on social media, introducing their little one to the world with a photo of her tiny hands.

Jaymo Ule Msee & Fortune

Radio personality Jaymo Ule Msee (Wilson Muirani) announced the arrival of his second child in April.

In an Instagram post, he shared the news that his wife Fortune (Catherine Wakio Munene) delivered their bouncing baby girl. The couple welcomed their firstborn son in March. 2022.

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo

Socialite Vera Sidika and her ex-partner Brown Mauzo welcomed their second child, a son named Ice Brown, on March 3, 2023.

Vera recently unveiled her son's face on social media, describing him as the most handsome boy ever. Vera and Brown, who have since separated, also have a daughter named Asia Brown.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri & Isaac Ng'ang'a

Mindset coach and media personality Muthoni Mukiri announced the arrival of her baby, Zen, in March. She shared a cute video holding hands with her husband Ng'ang'a, expressing pure bliss since Zen came into their lives.

The former prime-time news anchor and her husband celebrated their first marriage anniversary in November 2022.

Wangari Thiongo & Jimal Roho Safi

Celebrating the arrival of their baby in March, Wangari Thiongo and Jimal Roho Safi named their daughter Amal J. Ibrahim.

The couple had shared a pregnancy announcement two weeks prior, and on Valentine’s Day, 2023, they publicly revealed their relationship.

This is Wangari’s second child and Jimal’s third child.

Carey Priscillah & Benito Muriu

Make-up artist Carey Priscilla shared her joy after welcoming her newborn in January 2023, completing her pregnancy journey strong and healthy.

The entrepreneur couldn't contain her excitement as she announced the good news online.

Thee Summer Family

YouTube couple, James Summer and Becky became parents in November. The couple shared on Instagram that they welcomed their first child together.

The couple who have been consistent in making videos on YouTube have had a rough relationship but have managed to fight for their love.

