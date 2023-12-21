The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
11 Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Lynet Okumu

From first-time parents to those expanding their families, here is a list of Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023

11 Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023 [Pulse Picks]
11 Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

2023 brought bundles of joy for several Kenyan celebrity couples, marking the arrival of adorable little ones.

From first-time parents to those expanding their families, these celeb pairs are relishing the joys of parenthood.

Here is a list of Kenyan celebrity couples who welcomed babies in 2023.

Make-up artist and the younger sister to YouTuber Diana Marua, Michelle Ngoje, and her husband Ian welcomed their fourth child in November.

The content creator posted a series of photos and videos on the day she was giving birth.

Michelle Ngoje & her hubby Ian
Michelle Ngoje & her hubby Ian Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynn Njihia embraced the birth of their second child in 2023.

Comedian Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Lynne Njihia welcome their second child together on August 9, 2023
Comedian Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Lynne Njihia welcome their second child together on August 9, 2023 Comedian Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Lynne Njihia welcome their second child together on August 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The couple, who have been dating for over a year, announced the news on their social media accounts on August 9.

This joyous event followed a miscarriage they experienced in late 2022. Eric shared the news, introducing their newborn, Princess Kyla Omondi, to the world.

'Auntie Boss' actress Nyce Wanjeri and her husband Letting celebrated the arrival of their second child, a beautiful baby girl named Pendo, on July 14.

Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting
Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting Pulse Live Kenya

The award-winning actress joyously shared the news on her social media, revealing that Pendo was born on Wednesday, July 12, weighing 3.58kg.

Kenyan socialite Amber Ray, also known as Faith Makau, and her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo experienced the bliss of welcoming their first child together.

Amber Ray shared the delightful news through an Instagram video posted on May 15, 2023. The couple each has one child from previous relationships.

Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo welcome their first child
Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo welcome their first child Pulse Live Kenya

'Selina' actor Lenana Kariba and his wife Helen became proud parents in May, welcoming their precious bundle of joy, Eva.

Lenana announced the heartwarming news on social media, introducing their little one to the world with a photo of her tiny hands.

Radio personality Jaymo Ule Msee (Wilson Muirani) announced the arrival of his second child in April.

In an Instagram post, he shared the news that his wife Fortune (Catherine Wakio Munene) delivered their bouncing baby girl. The couple welcomed their firstborn son in March. 2022.

Content creator and radio host Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catey Fortune have welcomed their latest bundle of joy in the family.
Content creator and radio host Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catey Fortune have welcomed their latest bundle of joy in the family. Content creator and radio host Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catey Fortune Pulse Live Kenya
Socialite Vera Sidika and her ex-partner Brown Mauzo welcomed their second child, a son named Ice Brown, on March 3, 2023.

Vera recently unveiled her son's face on social media, describing him as the most handsome boy ever. Vera and Brown, who have since separated, also have a daughter named Asia Brown.

Mindset coach and media personality Muthoni Mukiri announced the arrival of her baby, Zen, in March. She shared a cute video holding hands with her husband Ng'ang'a, expressing pure bliss since Zen came into their lives.

The former prime-time news anchor and her husband celebrated their first marriage anniversary in November 2022.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri baby shower
Muthoni Wa Mukiri baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrating the arrival of their baby in March, Wangari Thiongo and Jimal Roho Safi named their daughter Amal J. Ibrahim.

The couple had shared a pregnancy announcement two weeks prior, and on Valentine’s Day, 2023, they publicly revealed their relationship.

This is Wangari’s second child and Jimal’s third child.

Make-up artist Carey Priscilla shared her joy after welcoming her newborn in January 2023, completing her pregnancy journey strong and healthy.

The entrepreneur couldn't contain her excitement as she announced the good news online.

Carey Priscillah & hubby Benito Muriu
Carey Priscillah & hubby Benito Muriu Pulse Live Kenya

YouTube couple, James Summer and Becky became parents in November. The couple shared on Instagram that they welcomed their first child together.

The couple who have been consistent in making videos on YouTube have had a rough relationship but have managed to fight for their love.

Young YouTuber's Thee Summer Family
Young YouTuber's Thee Summer Family Pulse Live Kenya
Wishing these new parents all the happiness as they navigate the wonderful journey of parenthood.

