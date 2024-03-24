I give Diana monthly wife allowance of Sh1M & she wants more – Bahati

Taking to Instagram, Bahati shared that his wife reverted that the money was not enough.

The singer sought to know from his followers how much they give to their wives as “Monthly Wife Allowance”.

"I give @Diana_Marua 1 Million Ksh as a Monthly Wife allowance but anasema Bado sio Enough 🤷‍♂️🙆‍♂️ Kwani Mnapewanga Ngapi???" Bahati said.

A section of his fans noted that such complains are new to them as they are preoccupied hustling for basic needs.

Lavish gifts

The couple is known to go all outs, spending lavishly on gifts and sharing the same on social media.

As Bahati celebrated his 31st birthday, Diana surprised him with a special and meaningful gift—a gold ring that left the singer in tears.

The gesture which was captured in a video shared by the diva sparked speculation and excitement among fans, with some interpreting it as a potential proposal from Diana to Bahati.

"I just wanna tell you that in case you ever doubted my love for you, then today I am telling you that I love you with all my heart, never doubt my love. You are the biggest blessing of my life. Celebrating your 31st birthday is the biggest gift... The best thing I can give you is my heart and stay true to you," Diana said.

The gold ring, symbolised her commitment and love.

Diana Marua, in a YouTube video shared on January 16, expressed her deep love and appreciation for Bahati.

Among the gifts that Bahati has presented to his wife are a Range Rover car worth Ksh19 million which was gifted to Diana last year as the couple marked their seventh anniversary.

Diana was also the recipient of a beach plot.

Bahati & Diana seal 7-year romance with dad's blessings

Bahati paid the dowry for Diana after seven years of marriage and received blessings from her family.

The couple shared this beautiful moment on Instagram, showcasing their commitment and love for each other.