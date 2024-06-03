Netizens urge Bahati to protect Diana's image after controversial Wanyama photo

Bahati sparks confusion with post of wife Diana Marua & Victor Wanyama

Bahati’s cryptic Instagram post featured an old photo of Diana Marua with Victor Wanyama, which included a broken heart emoji as the only caption.

A past photo of Bahati's wife Diana Marua with international football player Victor Wanyama Pulse Live Kenya

This ambiguous post led to widespread confusion and speculation among fans and celebrities alike. Without any additional comments from Bahati, many began to wonder about the state of his marriage.

The situation was further fueled by reports that Bahati has unfollowed his wife on Instagram, leading to rumours of trouble in their marriage.

Some fans suggested that Bahati might be preparing to release a new song and advised him to avoid using such 'expensive jokes' for clout.

The photo in question once caused a stir, prompting Diana to explain her relationship with Wanyama publicly in 2020.

Diana Marua explains relationship with Victor Wanyama

Bahati's mysterious post comes a few years after his wife Diana Marua explained how she met Victor Wanyama and the nature of their relationship

In 2020, Diana Marua talked about her relationship with Victor Wanyama during a Q&A session on her YouTube channel.

She denied ever dating the Kenyan international football player and clarified the context of the photos that had sparked the speculation.

“I met Victor through mutual friends, and we happened to hang out, so that translated to us taking selfies and group photos,” Diana explained.

She pointed out that social media users had selectively highlighted her selfies with Wanyama while ignoring the group photos.

“You guys chose not to pick the group photo but highlight the selfies. Mnapenda muchene… I have never thought even in my wildest thoughts that I will ever date him,” she added, emphasising that their relationship was purely platonic.

Netizens react to Bahati's post

Bahati's comment section was flooded with diverse opinions from fans and celebrities like Milly Chebby and Terence Creative, all wondering what was going on.

Many fans felt that if this was a publicity stunt, it was too costly a joke. Others advised the 'Wa Nani' hitmaker to prioritise protecting his loved ones, especially Diana Marua, rather than exposing her to online trolling.

Bahati's dowry payment

Bahati's recent confusion comes months after he Bahati made headlines for a more positive reason. In October 2023, he finally paid a dowry for Diana Marua after seven years together.

Bahati shared his excitement about formalizing their union on Instagram, just ahead of their official anniversary date.

Diana Marua was deeply moved by Bahati's surprise dowry payment, expressing her emotions in the comments on his post. She reaffirmed her love for Bahati and her commitment to their marriage, pledging to follow the Bible’s command to love and respect him all the days of her life.

Diana also took the opportunity to reflect on the challenges they had faced together. She shared their journey, highlighting the tough times they endured before reaching their current place of stability and happiness.

Bahati and Diana's children

Bahati and Diana Marua share a blended family with four children: their adopted son, Morgan Bahati, and their three biological children, Heaven, Majesty, and Malaika Bahati.

Additionally, Bahati has another child, Mueni Bahati, from a previous relationship with Yvette Obura.

