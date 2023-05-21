DJ Fatxo denied access to his Kasarani apartment on Saturday night [Video]

The singer arrived at his Kasarani apartment only to be denied access by the management, leaving him stranded.

The DJ arrived at the apartment in the company of friends but no one allowed him into the premises.

His apartment had been closed as the probe on Jeff Mwathi’s death went on.

His attempts to access the house were futile as he had to spend more than six hours in the cold, having arrived at around 7PM and stayed out till past midnight.

His tribulations was captured in a video that was shared by SPM Buzz, with the singer decrying the harsh treatment.

Addressing the press shortly after the drama, DJ Fatxo lamented that his life is in danger and revealed that he would seek guidance in light of the treatment.

"I'm tired of all this conflict. I'm a God-fearing person. We have a law and I think when it gets to this point, somebody should be guided. I don't want all this drama. I feel my life is threatened and still somebody is keeping me out of my house from 7 pm to midnight. It is not fair to me," DJ Fatxo noted.

He eventually left in the middle of the night in the company of friends.

According to the singer’s lawyer, Duncan Okatch, the DJ was cleared after investigations failed to link him with the 23-year-old designer’s death.

"It is clear that there is no single shred or iota of evidence to suggest any remote criminal culpability by our client or suspicion thereof.

"In fact, it is very clear that our client was not even at his house at the material time that his friend, Jeff Mwathi met his death," said the lawyer.