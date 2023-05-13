The sports category has moved to a new website.

DJ Fatxo's request to DCI after Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected report

Charles Ouma

Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected DCI report on May 8, 2023 citing 4 glaring issues

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi
Days after Jeff Mwathi’s parents rejected the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) report on his death, Lawrence Njuguna, alias DJ Fatxo has written to the DCI with a request.

The entertainer who was with Jeff Mwathi on the day that the 23-year-old met his death in controversial circumstances now wants the report on the budding interior designer’s death made public.

DJ Fatxo noted that the delay in making the report public has damaged his reputation and his life is at a stand-still.

Through his lawyer, Duncan Okatch, the singer added that delays in making the report public could cement a perception that the entertainer colluded with investigators to cover up alleged murder as insinuated by the deceased’s parents in a recent statement.

"We also note with concern that the delay in the discharge of your mandate has led to some unfortunate insinuations from the said parents. We believe that further delays may cement such perceptions, which from the parent's position may be plausibly understood and consequently propelled to the public.

"The latest concerns were from the parents of the late Jeff Mwathi and the same were prominently featured in the local dailies (print media, social media and mainstream television stations in the country," read DJ Fatxo’s letter in part.

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023
DJ Fatxo reiterated that he is committed to open and transparent inevstigations that will see justice served, adding that it is only the truth that will set him free from assumptions and allegations that have been flying around in the wake of Jeff Mwathi’s death.

"The truth is the only aspect that can free our client as he is a captive of the assumptions and allegations.

"We believe that the panacea to the anxiety that has built up in the minds of the family, friends and relatives of the late Mr Mwathi on one part, and also the suffering and tribulations by our client on the other part, is the expedient discharge of your mandate and the communication of the same," added the letter dated Friday, May 12.

He added that with rumours and assumptions that have flooded social media following Mwathi’s death, his life has been at a standstill that can only be ended by the report on the probe being made public and the truth coming to light.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

