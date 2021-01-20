Celebrated Disk Jockey Joseph Mwenda popularly known as DJ Joe Mfalme has joined Radio Africa Group, hours after partying ways Capital FM.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that Mfalme has already edited his LinkedIn profile to reflect his new work place; Radio Africa Group.

On Wednesday, the renowned Disk Jockey put up a post, stating the he had found a new home and an official statement will be out in the course of the day.

“Good morning... I have a new HOME ... Update at 12 noon today” shared DJ Joe Mfalme.

Going through comments left under his post, many of his fans are insinuating that the DJ will be joining Homeboyz Radio.

On Tuesday, DJ Joe Mfalme announced his exit from the Chris Kirubi Owned radio station, Capital FM after 12 years.

In his goodbye message, Mfalme thanked Capital FM for believing in him when all he had were dreams and ambition to entertain people as a Disk Jockey.

He went on to state that he will forever be grateful to the station’s management for giving him the opportunity to do what he loves. Adding that I was time to expand his horizons.

DJ Joe Mfalme (Instagram)

Reactions

kamenegoro “Hii place inakaa familiar..........congratulations Bro”

djhypnotiqkenya “Si huku ni ile base ya niniiiii.... Congratulations mate”

propesaa “Mi najua hii boardroom”

dj2one2 “Hapa si ni Radio Maisha? 🤣🤣Congratulations King. All the best on the move”

annitahraey “Hii meza na Viti 😍😍😍😍congratulations 🔥🔥”

blastaboss “Congratulaions Joe.....💪🏿”

essie_waithera ‘Congratulations Joe 🔥🔥”

missmbugua “Hiyo orange background inatupea hints”