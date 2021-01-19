Joseph Mwenda popularly known as DJ Joe Mfalme has announced his exit from the Chris Kirubi Owned radio station, Capital FM.

The DJ made the announcement through his social media channels on Tuesday.

In his statement, Mfalme thanked Capital FM for believing him an opportunity to him when all he had was only dreams and ambition to entertain people as a Disk Jockey.

DJ Joe Mfalme (Instagram)

He went on to state that he will forever be grateful to the station’s management for giving him the opportunity to do what he loves and growing.

DJ Joe Mfalme said it was time for him to expand his horizons and would soon be making a major announcement on his next project.

Statement;