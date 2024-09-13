The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Health condition that forced SDA music DJ Kezz to go bald

Lynet Okumu

SDA music DJ Rachel Keziah, also known as DJ Kezz, has always been transparent with her fans about her life and challenges.

DJ Kezz
DJ Kezz

Gospel DJ and singer Rachel Keziah, popularly known as DJ Kezz Kenya, has made headlines with a new hairstyle that has sparked a lot of interest.

Recommended articles

The artist boldly shared the reason behind her hair change, revealing that she had to shave her head due to severe migraines that threatened her well-being.

Rachel Keziah, known for her vibrant presence both on and off stage, has always been open with her fans about her life and struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Kezz
DJ Kezz DJ Kezz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: SDA music DJ Kezz returns to build Sh10M church, years after she was ex-communicated

In an Instagram post on September 13, she explained that the decision to go bald was not a style choice but a necessary step for her health.

My people, My People!! Yaani ndio mnanotice! Yes, I cut my hair, again. This time it was thanks to migraines that were trying to kill this daughter of God. So nywele had to go so medication could take place,” she shared.

Keziah's post shows her resilience and sense of humour despite the challenging circumstances. She acknowledged the drastic change by posting a picture of herself with her new bald look and remarked on her appearance, saying, “But nakaa cute right though kuna makona kona. Sikua najua nakuanga nazo kichwani. Anyway, here goes the very first picture as bald head baddie a month ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Kezz
DJ Kezz DJ Kezz Pulse Live Kenya

Migraines are more than just severe headaches; they can be debilitating and are often triggered by various factors.

Hormonal changes are a common trigger, with fluctuations in estrogen during menstrual periods, pregnancy, and perimenopause known to provoke migraine attacks.

Other triggers include certain medications, excessive alcohol consumption, particularly red wine, high caffeine intake, and stress.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Kezz
DJ Kezz DJ Kezz Pulse Live Kenya

It’s worth noting that migraines affect women more than men. Studies indicate that migraine headaches impact three times as many females as males, making it a significant issue for many women.

Rachel Keziah’s journey with migraines has been tough, but her decision to shave her head was a practical step towards getting the right medical treatment.

By addressing her health needs and embracing a new look, she has shown her commitment to managing her condition effectively.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Health condition that forced SDA music DJ Kezz to go bald

Health condition that forced SDA music DJ Kezz to go bald

How 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to shine on TV

How 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to shine on TV

She is fine - Family gives clarity after viral video of former NMG journalist

She is fine - Family gives clarity after viral video of former NMG journalist

Street name vs real name: 69 peculiar names of Kenya's most popular celebs

Street name vs real name: 69 peculiar names of Kenya's most popular celebs

Pritty Vishy apologises to fans as she reveals truth about Kiengei deals

Pritty Vishy apologises to fans as she reveals truth about Kiengei deals

Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Even spouses can’t be trusted - Bishop Kiengei reacts to Dama's leaked phone call

Even spouses can’t be trusted - Bishop Kiengei reacts to Dama's leaked phone call

Last conversation Mr Seed's mum had with her in-laws before untimely death

Last conversation Mr Seed's mum had with her in-laws before untimely death

Heartbreaking story of award-winning former NMG journalist now living in the streets

Heartbreaking story of award-winning former NMG journalist now living in the streets

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram)

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years

Cebbie Koks

I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru

Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'

Why street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo prefers dating married men with kids