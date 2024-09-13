Health condition that forced SDA music DJ Kezz to go bald

The artist boldly shared the reason behind her hair change, revealing that she had to shave her head due to severe migraines that threatened her well-being.

Shaving her head for health

Rachel Keziah, known for her vibrant presence both on and off stage, has always been open with her fans about her life and struggles.

DJ Kezz Pulse Live Kenya

In an Instagram post on September 13, she explained that the decision to go bald was not a style choice but a necessary step for her health.

“My people, My People!! Yaani ndio mnanotice! Yes, I cut my hair, again. This time it was thanks to migraines that were trying to kill this daughter of God. So nywele had to go so medication could take place,” she shared.

Keziah's post shows her resilience and sense of humour despite the challenging circumstances. She acknowledged the drastic change by posting a picture of herself with her new bald look and remarked on her appearance, saying, “But nakaa cute right though kuna makona kona. Sikua najua nakuanga nazo kichwani. Anyway, here goes the very first picture as bald head baddie a month ago.”

DJ Kezz Pulse Live Kenya

Understanding migraines

Migraines are more than just severe headaches; they can be debilitating and are often triggered by various factors.

Hormonal changes are a common trigger, with fluctuations in estrogen during menstrual periods, pregnancy, and perimenopause known to provoke migraine attacks.

Other triggers include certain medications, excessive alcohol consumption, particularly red wine, high caffeine intake, and stress.

DJ Kezz Pulse Live Kenya

It’s worth noting that migraines affect women more than men. Studies indicate that migraine headaches impact three times as many females as males, making it a significant issue for many women.

The road to recovery

Rachel Keziah’s journey with migraines has been tough, but her decision to shave her head was a practical step towards getting the right medical treatment.