Kenyan Gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia aka DJ Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba are over the moon as they celebrate 11 years of being together as a couple (Wedding anniversary).

On Friday, the two love birds jot down sweet and lovely message dedicated at each other, walking their fans down the memory lane to the day they met back in 2005.

DJ Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba Pulse Live Kenya

Happy Anniversary

“THIS GIRL IS THE BEST! Today is our 11th anniversary (God! time flies). Feels like we met a few years ago. She is not the same girl I met in 2005 (when both of us were 19yrs old.)

She has grown leaps and bounds, she has pushed me to new heights and birthed dreams that were pipe dreams. To many more years of doing good to each other and to the world.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABE!” shared DJ Krowbar.

On the other hand, Wanjiru Karumba celebrated their wedding anniversary by remembering all the good and bad times they have been through together as a couple.

KTN's DJ Krowbar and wife Wanjiru Karumba expecting baby number 3 Pulse Live Kenya

“Yeahhh !!!!🥰💕💖...... On this beautiful day 11 years ago, I said I do to the love of my life. A great journey this has been, alot of joy and laughter, fair share of sorrows and tears, forgiveness and unconditional love. In our highs and lows, God has carried us through. @djkrowbar you are a great man and I love doing life with you. Thank you for making the journey worthwhile, driving me crazy (sometimes🤪🤣 ) and embracing your God given role as a husband and a father. To many more great years ahead, busking in the goodness of God❤. I love you to bits my Kipenzi. YOU ROCK 🥰😍😍💕💕 #Myboo #anniversary #blessed” wrote Wanjiru Karumba.

DJ Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba have three children together.