ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DNA speaks on remarrying

Fabian Simiyu

DNA says he has met amazing and lovely women in his life

DNA
DNA

Denis Kaggia alias DNA has talked about his life while on Cate Rira's podcast and he answered a few questions when he was asked about his love life.

Recommended articles

The 'Banjuka' singer has put it clear that he has no intentions of walking down the aisle despite having children already.

DNA upon being asked about his love life admitted that he has enjoyed life, and been in long-term relationships but life but he always misses out on having the whole plate at the end of it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've met lovely women in my life, I've met very amazing women, I've been in long-term relationships, sadly for me I don't get to have the whole plate," said DNA.

DNA [Instagram]
DNA [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

DNA added that he was the problem all along since he thought that he knew too much and he couldn't see himself in a pure relationship when he was asked to explain more about his relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I feel like I knew too much and I was too experienced to be in a pure relationship. I was impure," added DNA.

DNA however regrets not giving all of his children what he could have loved to give them like seeing them every day but he has come to terms with what life offers.

Cate Rira [left] and DNA
Cate Rira [left] and DNA Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

DNA opened up at the beginning of the podcast that he has gone through the self-actualization process and Cate wanted to know if he can now get married after seeing what life can offer.

The former singer still insists that he can't see himself walking with a lady to the sunset because he thinks that his energies are too potent to be with one person.

"I don't believe I will ever see myself living with a lady. I don't see myself holding hands and walking to the sunset with a lady.

The more I look at myself now, I think maybe my energies are too potent to be with one person," explained DNA.

ADVERTISEMENT
DNA [Instagram]
DNA [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

He however thanked the mother of his two daughters for always being there and making their co-parenting easy.

DNA concluded that dads are everything when it comes to bringing up children and he stated that all the problems in this world are linked to a father figure.

He defended his allegations by stating that he has seen the results of lacking a father figure and that is why he is divine when it comes to children having a good environment while growing up.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DNA speaks on remarrying

DNA speaks on remarrying

Sandra Dacha: Trick husbands use to invite side chicks to family functions

Sandra Dacha: Trick husbands use to invite side chicks to family functions

Boniface Mwangi launches new platform to expose injustices

Boniface Mwangi launches new platform to expose injustices

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Kennedy Rapudo shares puzzling image after deleting Amber Ray's photos

Kennedy Rapudo shares puzzling image after deleting Amber Ray's photos

Otile Brown gifts photographer new car for his birthday

Otile Brown gifts photographer new car for his birthday

Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

Mejja announces major comeback to music after throat scare

Mejja announces major comeback to music after throat scare

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style