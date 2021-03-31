Gospel singer Reuben Kigame has sounded a warning to all government officials and Royalty Collectors not dare speak at his funeral service when he dies.

In a number of tweets, Kigame aired out frustrations he has been through with bodies tasked to collect royalties on behalf of artistes, stating that he has benefited nothing as they always take the bigger share.

“I wish to go public about something and I want it marked well: if you One day hear musician Reuben Kigame is dead, do not allow any government representative or those from the so cold copyright societies to speak at my funeral service. What I have been through under them is enough” said Kagame.

Despite being in the music industry of over 34 years, Kagame disclosed that he only earns Sh18,000 in the name of royalties.

“Been recording music since 1987. Released 29 albums with daily airplay in many stations around Kenya. My songs are played on just about every public event including by police and military bands. Yet at the end of the month I can only look forward to about ksh18,000 in royalties

Before I am told to be grateful, think about MCSK and PR I SK hoarding royalties from 2009, sAFARICOM and other bodies getting the bigger share in collections, piracy and cartel theft! If anyone doubted God can provide, ask me” wrote Reuben Kigame.

He went on to share evidence of the money he receives in the name of royalties saying he is among top earners with only Sh18, 000 which is again deducted to about Sh10, 000.

“Dear Reuben, your Feb-21 royalty has been deposited to your Okoa Wallet.

Gross: Ksh17,532.00

Deductions:

1. Ziada loan Ksh6,986.08

2. Instant loan Ksh0.00

3. Arrears Ksh0.00

Net Amount: Ksh10,545.92

Help? 0720720720

So this is the point: I am one of those doing very well, or so I assume. What are other musicians getting? Out of ksh 10 of skiza royalties, I keep ksh 2 or 3. The rest is somebody else’s!”

