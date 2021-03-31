Media Personality Betty Kyallo has put out a message sympathizing with Kenyans who have lost jobs, days after President Uhuru Kenyatta revised Covid-19 restrictions.

In a tweet, Ms Kyallo noted that Kenyans are going through a hard time, giving an example of her friends who were working in the Hospitality and entertainment industries.

The KTN presenter went ahead to call upon the government to move in with speed and cushion its people from the financial effects of the ongoing pandemic.

Betty Kyallo

People are Suffering

“Such a difficult time for Kenyans. It hurts to see too many Kenyans I know personally who were working in hospitality and entertainment industries ask for help to buy food for their families. Something needs to happen to relieve the burden on All affected.Our leaders need to lead” wrote Betty Kyallo.

She added; “As an entrepreneur I’m really thinking about the many Kenyans who are really suffering and struggling to make ends meet. So many of my friends from restaurants, joints, hotels I love and frequent calling me and asking for money to buy food for their families. It’s not easy as I can’t do so much to alleviate their suffering. Something surely needs to be done. I would also say we reach out to someone. Let’s be there for each other”.

Betty’s statement come at a time a section of Kenyans are calling upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the recently imposed partial lockdown under the hashtag #UnlockOurCountry.

Many who have voiced the grievances argued that the recently imposed lockdown and closure of entertainment joints, plus restriction of movements has rendered many people jobless with no avenues to put food on their table.

Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) who also joined the conversation #UnlockOurCountry, pointed out that, the Head of State put in places restrictions without giving the common Mwananchi alternatives on how to make ends meet.

