Stakeholders in the Entertainment, Tourism, Education and Hospitality industry in Kenya are calling upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the recently imposed partial lockdown under the hashtag #UnlockOurCountry.

Many who have voiced the grievances argued that the recently imposed lockdown and closure of entertainment joints, plus restriction of movements has rendered many people jobless with no avenues to put food on their table.

Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) who also joined the conversation #UnlockOurCountry, pointed out that, the Head of State put in places restrictions without giving the common Mwananchi alternatives on how to make ends meet. Others noted that business people are suffering because they were forced to close down at a time they were trying to bounce back.

Xtian Dela

“Corona doesn’t operate from 8pm to 5am. People are suffering. Businesses are dying and things getting harder by the day. Open up this country!!!

#UnlockOurCountry”

Khaligraph Jones

“Tell The President to Unlock The goddamn Country and Remove the Curfew, People are really suffering, This is unacceptable. #RESPECTTHEOGS”

MC Teargas

“Kwa Majina TEARGAS ama BABA Dede. I am a Dj/Mc/Entertainer/Businessman/Father and I have family to feed #UnlockOurCountry”

Amor Thige

“My Name is Amor Thige - Bar Owner. I have Employees, a Landlord, Suppliers and a Family who All rely on the Bar for Sustenance. #UnlockOurCountry”

Dr Ofweneke

“I am Dr.Ofweneke,I am an Mc/Comedian/Tv Host #UnlockOurCountry”