RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amidst tears: Dorcas Rigathi stands with Kathy Kiuna in mourning the fallen Bishop

Lynet Okumu

Emotional visit: Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi comforts Reverend Kathy Kiuna after husband's passing.

  • Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi visits Reverend Kathy Kiuna after Bishop Allan Kiuna's passing.
  • Dorcas offered comfort to Kathy and Vanessa Kiuna, expressing compassion for the family.
  • Kathy and Allan Kiuna's love story began at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry in the 1990s.

Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi recently paid a heartfelt visit to Reverend Kathy Kiuna at her home following the passing of her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

This visit, filled with emotional moments, was shared in a video on July 12.

In the video, Dorcas Rigathi is seen offering comfort to Kathy Kiuna as they converse quietly in the background.

Kathy is visibly emotional, at one point breaking down in sobs and embracing Dorcas tightly. The scene captures the raw grief and support shared between the two women.

Dorcas extended her compassion to the entire family, giving a warm hug to Vanessa Kiuna, Kathy's daughter, who appeared deeply overwhelmed by her father's passing.

The emotional weight of the loss was palpable as Vanessa accepted Dorcas's comforting embrace.

Following the initial comforting moments, Kathy and Dorcas sat on the couch, talking in low voices that were not audible in the video.

The silent support and understanding between them were evident as they later walked outside the compound, continuing their conversation.

Kathy and Allan Kiuna's love story began in the 1990s when they met at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry. Allan was serving in the ministry, while Kathy was a singer there.

Their paths crossed, leading to a relationship built on mutual respect and shared vision.

In a past interview, Kathy shared that she decided to settle down with Bishop Allan because of his clear focus and vision for the future. Allan was persistent and made his intentions known from the very start.

"Even if you don’t have money, you have to speak for yourself. Bishop didn't have much, but he gathered the courage to tell me, 'I want you to be my wife,’” Kathy recalled.

Although she initially turned him down, Kathy eventually agreed and admitted that she deeply fell in love with him.

Kathy remembered their first date vividly. Allan made it clear that he was serious about their relationship and was looking for a wife.

"When he took me on a date, he told me, ‘I’m not playing games, I’m looking for a wife.’ I looked at him and said ‘yes.’ because he knew where he was going, he had a vision," she explained.

After introducing Allan to her family, they quickly warmed to him and approved of their relationship. Kathy also reminisced about the traditional dowry ceremony when Allan brought goats to her home.

While Kathy Kiuna has chosen to grieve privately, refraining from making any public statements or tributes since her husband’s passing, her children have expressed their sorrow on social media.

Describing his father as 'a man after God's own heart', Jeremy quoted Philippians 3:8, reflecting on the spiritual legacy his father left behind.

Vanessa Kiuna also shared her grief on Instagram, admitting her struggle to find the strength to articulate her feelings. She acknowledged the profound loss and the difficulty of coping with her father's death.

The memorial service for the late Bishop Allan Kiuna is scheduled to take place at Faith Evangelistic Ministry Family Church in Karen on Monday, July 15, at 10 AM. Bishop Allan Kiuna will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 17.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
