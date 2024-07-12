Amidst tears: Dorcas Rigathi stands with Kathy Kiuna in mourning the fallen Bishop

Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi recently paid a heartfelt visit to Reverend Kathy Kiuna at her home following the passing of her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

This visit, filled with emotional moments, was shared in a video on July 12.

Dorcas Rigathi shows support to Kathy Kiuna

In the video, Dorcas Rigathi is seen offering comfort to Kathy Kiuna as they converse quietly in the background.

A screenshot image showing 2nd Lady Dorcas Rigathi consoling & Rev Kathy Kiuna after the death of Bishop Allan Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

Kathy is visibly emotional, at one point breaking down in sobs and embracing Dorcas tightly. The scene captures the raw grief and support shared between the two women.

Dorcas extended her compassion to the entire family, giving a warm hug to Vanessa Kiuna, Kathy's daughter, who appeared deeply overwhelmed by her father's passing.

The emotional weight of the loss was palpable as Vanessa accepted Dorcas's comforting embrace.

Following the initial comforting moments, Kathy and Dorcas sat on the couch, talking in low voices that were not audible in the video.

The silent support and understanding between them were evident as they later walked outside the compound, continuing their conversation.

A screenshot image showing 2nd Lady Dorcas Rigathi consoling & Rev Kathy Kiuna after the death of Bishop Allan Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

A love story: How Kathy & Allan Kiuna met & married

Kathy and Allan Kiuna's love story began in the 1990s when they met at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry. Allan was serving in the ministry, while Kathy was a singer there.

Their paths crossed, leading to a relationship built on mutual respect and shared vision.

In a past interview, Kathy shared that she decided to settle down with Bishop Allan because of his clear focus and vision for the future. Allan was persistent and made his intentions known from the very start.

"Even if you don’t have money, you have to speak for yourself. Bishop didn't have much, but he gathered the courage to tell me, 'I want you to be my wife,’” Kathy recalled.

Although she initially turned him down, Kathy eventually agreed and admitted that she deeply fell in love with him.

Kathy Kiuna: Bishop Allan brought goats as my dowry

Kathy remembered their first date vividly. Allan made it clear that he was serious about their relationship and was looking for a wife.

"When he took me on a date, he told me, ‘I’m not playing games, I’m looking for a wife.’ I looked at him and said ‘yes.’ because he knew where he was going, he had a vision," she explained.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

After introducing Allan to her family, they quickly warmed to him and approved of their relationship. Kathy also reminisced about the traditional dowry ceremony when Allan brought goats to her home.

Bishop Allan Kiuna’s children mourn his passing.

While Kathy Kiuna has chosen to grieve privately, refraining from making any public statements or tributes since her husband’s passing, her children have expressed their sorrow on social media.

Describing his father as 'a man after God's own heart', Jeremy quoted Philippians 3:8, reflecting on the spiritual legacy his father left behind.

Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Kiuna also shared her grief on Instagram, admitting her struggle to find the strength to articulate her feelings. She acknowledged the profound loss and the difficulty of coping with her father's death.