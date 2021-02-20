Deputy President William Ruto has sent out a hearty message to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria as he turns 50 years old.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the DP said that it is a blessing to have a friend in Moses Kuria, and a champion of the Hustler Nation.

“We celebrate you Mheshimiwa @HonMoses_Kuria as you turn 50. It’s a blessing to have you as a friend and one of the champions of the hustler movement. Happy birthday!” wrote Deputy President William Ruto.

Kuria in turn responded to the DP’s message saying that he remains loyal to the course and not deceitful like others.

“Thank you my boss. I remain loyal and NOT. TREACHEROUS like others,” said Moses Kuria.

The Gatundu South MP celebrated his birthday with his family and the people of Gatundu South at Gatundu Children’s Home.

“Today was a great day as my family and the people of Gatundu South held a luncheon for the beautiful angels at Gatundu Children’s Home to honour me as I celebrated my 50th Birthday. We give thanks to God Almighty,” wrote the MP.

Photos

