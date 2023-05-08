The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson salutes 2 Kenyan pilots for heroic act [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock made a heartfelt video recognising the pilots' courage and skill

Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

American movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has recognized two Kenyan pilots for their heroic efforts in saving the life of a man who was trapped in his truck for six hours after it was tipped over by floodwaters.

The two brothers, Roan Carr-Hartley and Taru Carr-Hartley, risked their lives on May 6, to rescue the driver by lowering their helicopter to a dangerous height, allowing the man to climb inside and be flown to safety.

In a heartfelt message, Johnson expressed his admiration for the pilots' courage and bravery.

Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
READ: Inspiring story of Kenya's first female police pilot

James Rufus Kinyua who was rescued from raging floods in Galana Kulalu on May 3, 2023
He said as someone who has played a helicopter pilot in several movies, he understood how difficulty of performing such a daring rescue.

"I have had the great fortune and privilege to play helicopter pilot in situations like that but you guys are the real deal.

"In my little bit of training and research, I understand how difficult that is and I was so moved by that. I was incredibly impressed. I give you guys so much love," he said in a video.

Watch Dwayne Johnson's video below

Johnson also thanked the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a non-profit organization that focuses on the conservation of wildlife and the protection of habitats, for their incredible work.

The two brothers work as pilots for the trust that is managed by their mother Angela Sheldrick.

Meet pilots Taru Carr-Hartley & Roan Carr-Hartley who saved trucker from raging floods
Interesting facts about Roan Carr-Hartley and Taru Carr-Hartley

  1. Taru is 25 years old while his brother Roan is 23 years old.
  2. As skilled pilots, the brothers fly anti-poaching patrols throughout Tsavo and the Chyulu Hills National Parks on a daily basis.
  3. They are also involved in research and conservation efforts, working to find ways to protect wildlife from the impacts of climate change and habitat loss.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
