Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson salutes 2 Kenyan pilots for heroic act [Video]

The two brothers, Roan Carr-Hartley and Taru Carr-Hartley, risked their lives on May 6, to rescue the driver by lowering their helicopter to a dangerous height, allowing the man to climb inside and be flown to safety.

In a heartfelt message, Johnson expressed his admiration for the pilots' courage and bravery.

Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He said as someone who has played a helicopter pilot in several movies, he understood how difficulty of performing such a daring rescue.

"I have had the great fortune and privilege to play helicopter pilot in situations like that but you guys are the real deal.

"In my little bit of training and research, I understand how difficult that is and I was so moved by that. I was incredibly impressed. I give you guys so much love," he said in a video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Dwayne Johnson's video below

Johnson also thanked the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a non-profit organization that focuses on the conservation of wildlife and the protection of habitats, for their incredible work.

The two brothers work as pilots for the trust that is managed by their mother Angela Sheldrick.

Meet pilots Taru Carr-Hartley & Roan Carr-Hartley who saved trucker from raging floods Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Interesting facts about Roan Carr-Hartley and Taru Carr-Hartley